Granblue Fantasy Relink Best Ferry Build

Ferry is a complex character in Granblue Fantasy Relink, but if you choose the right build, you can use her as a damage dealer. She can also work as a supporting character to debuff your enemies and increase your party’s damage output.

Ferry’s entire kit focuses on summoning pets that not only target enemies but also buff her and the party. Once the pet is summoned, it will continue to attack enemies until dismissed. Some skills can also be used to instantly summon pets during an encounter.

Ferry has four different pets. Two take the first slot, and the other two have separate slots, so you see just three slots on the screen.

If you don’t know or are confused about the best Ferry build in Granblue Fantasy Relink, don’t worry. I will go through all the skills, sigils, weapons, and overall optimizations so you can get the most out of Ferry.

FYI You can recruit Ferry after starting Chapter 4 by exchanging a Crewmate Card at Sierro’s Knickknack shop.

Best Ferry Skills

Purge Spirits

Benediction

Umlauf

Strafe

Hinrichten

The first skill that I recommend you have is Purge Spirits. In this, Ferry will use his powerful whip attack to summon all her pets at the end. With this, you can easily stagger enemies and trigger a link attack right after it.

TIP Ferry’s basic attack consists of a long-range whip attack that can deal more damage if you are away from the enemy.

Ensure you use this skill to deal the maximum possible damage when close to the enemy. The second skill I recommend for this Ferry build in Granblue Fantasy Relink is Benediction. Ferry will provide three different benefits to herself and the party.

The amount of benefits and healing bursts will depend on the number of available pets. Use this skill whenever a single slot is available, ideally the one with two pets. This will provide regen for you and the entire party. You will also get the defense buff that boosts defense by 10 to 20%.

The third skill on the list is Umlauf, in which Ferry summons Beppo and turns him into a spirit orb. This Spirit Orb will go around and deal AoE damage in the area close to you. This will also provide Ferry Stout Heart, which means she will not get interrupted by enemy damage.

As I focus more on an offensive build, I will choose Strafe as my fourth skill. This skill summons all pets, and they deal a barrage of damage. This skill staggers the enemy, and the best thing is that you can follow it up with the link attack.

If you don’t want to use the above skills, you can also go with Hinrichten. This will boost attack and hit rates by 50% and 30%, respectively. You will also get the Supplementary Damage that can stack up with Supplementary DMG sigils to provide extra damage-dealing ability.

Best Weapons for Ferry

Flame Lit Curl

Erinnerung

Ethereal Lasher, Fleeting End

For this Ferry build in Granblue Fantasy Relink, I actually have three weapon recommendations for early, mid, and endgame. You should start off with Flame Lit Curl, a critical hit rate weapon. Because of its abilities, this weapon will deal a lot of damage to the enemies and prove very beneficial at the start.

During the mid-game, if you have a fully maxed-out ascension weapon like Erinnerung, you should go for it. It will deal far more damage to the enemies than the Flame Lit Curl. If you have Ferry’s terminus weapon in GBF Relink, Ethereal Lasher, Fleeting End, you should not look for another.

This is the best weapon Ferry can have, and it deals much damage. It comes with many traits, such as the Regen, Catastrophe, DMG Cap, Sigil Booster, etc., making it the best Ferry weapon.

Best Ferry Sigils

Phantasm’s Concorde

Damage Cap

Supplementary Damage

Stamina

War Elemental

Glass Cannon

The first sigil you should choose is Ferry’s Phantasm’s Concorde. It will help boost the Damage by 30% and increase the chances of inflicting a 20% Attack down and the attack defense by 25% for 10 seconds. This will help not just Ferry but the entire party.

TIP While playing as Ferry, hold the attack button and release it once the enemy is about to attack to parry the attack.

Ferry’s aerial playstyle deals the most damage, so I’m going with this sigil. I used four Damage Cap sigils along with this one, and each one also comes with other traits like the Improved Dodge. It means you will not just deal more damage but can dodge more attacks in a row.

The other sigil that I recommend for the best Ferry build in Granblue Fantasy Relink is Stamina. This will boost your attack depending on your health. You can use it early on to do combo attacks.

Like in most of my builds, I use the Supplementary DMG sigils to deal supplementary damage, even with normal skills and attacks. Each hit will do Supplementary Damage if you take it to level 45.

If you have a War Elemental, you should use it in all builds. This will strengthen your attacks against all elements, which means that you will still deal more damage even if you encounter an enemy with an element more robust than yours.

Last but not least, I recommend you go for the Glass Cannon. This will further boost your attacks and damage Cap. The only downside of this sigil is that it will make Ferry dizzy with every hit she takes in GBF Relink.

Best Party Composition with Ferry

Keeping Ferry’s abilities in mind, I will recommend you go with the following AI party members:

Eugen

Katalina

Lancelot

Ferry handles enemies at close range more effectively, so you need a strong, ranged character like Eugen in your party. This rifle-wielding character can deal a lot of damage to enemies at a range and take out some enemies even before they can reach other party members.

With his fast blade strikes and agility, Lancelot will aid Ferry more as a melee fighter. Lancelot can deal more damage than most other characters, so he is a good party member for your Ferry build in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Lastly, I recommend you go for the mage Katalina. She is a great support character who will help you deal damage and defend the whole party. Katalina also has some healing skills that allow her to heal the entire party.

It means your whole team can focus more on dealing damage while Katalina will ensure they are not taking too much damage and losing health.