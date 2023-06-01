Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Treasure Of The Secret Springs Walkthrough

In the “Treasure of the Secret Springs” side quest, there is a sleeping treasure in the mountains that needs to be awakened in Tears of the Kingdom.

You must first find the hidden treasure which is somewhere near the three hot springs in the mountains. Then, to solve a puzzle, you have to find a way to redirect all three springs to the treasure to awaken it from its slumber.

Completing this quest will reward you with Vah Medoh Divine, a helm that gives you excellent defense.

How to start Treasure of the Secret Springs in Zelda: TotK

First things first. Since this side quest takes place in Rito Village, you have to first complete the main story quest called Tulin of Rito Village.

Once that is done, you can head over to the village to find Tulin. He is the one who will tell you about the Treasure of the Secret Springs in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Treasure of the Secret Springs in Zelda: TotK

Head towards the Biron Snowshelf

After beginning the quest, you need to make your way to the Biron Snowshelf located northwest of the Hebra Mountain Region. There is also a fast travel point of Eutoum Shrine close by that you can use.

If you don’t have access to the fast travel point, you can use the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower to glide northwest to reach Biron Snowshelf.

Enter North Biron Snowshelf Cave

Once you reach the top of Biron Snowshelf, you will discover that the entrance to the cave is blocked by a large ice boulder. Hence, start by melting the blockade to clear the entrance.

As you travel through the cave, it is advised to collect all the Bomb Flowers that come your way. After traveling a little, you will find out that the tunnel is closed on the other end.

To get across, you need to use the Bomb Flower that you collected before. Doing so will make a hole in the tunnel which you can access to enter the large chamber in the cave.

Release the springs into the chamber

Once you are inside the chamber, you will notice that there are several breakable rocks on the top of the chamber. These rocks can be rigged up using explosives. For that, you need to use the help of the Bomb Arrows.

You now might be wondering how are we going to make the Bomb Arrows. For that, you can use the help of the Fuse Ability and make one using Bomb Flower. You can then shoot the Bomb Arrows to break all the rocks on top of the Chamber.

Doing so will release the spring water in the chamber. If you are successful in tapping all three springs, a new path will open up in the cave which you can follow. The weight of the spring water will cause the large stone statue to move in the chamber ultimately opening the path.

Find and open the Treasure Chest

You now need to follow the newly opened path and at the end of it, you will find a Treasure Chest. Once it is located, you now need to open the chest for the Vah Medoh Divine Helm. This is an armor piece that has special cold resistance as well as yields two armor points.

Once you have the helm, the Treasure of the Secret Springs will be complete in Tears of the Kingdom.