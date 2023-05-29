Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The North Hyrule Sky Crystal Guide

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, The North Hyrule Sky Crystal is a shrine quest. You must complete this quest to enter the Mayam shrine in Zelda TotK. To get this quest, you must travel to the shrine entrance. Don’t worry. We will help you get this quest and complete it in Zelda TotK.

How to start the North Hyrule Sky Crystal shrine quest in Zelda TotK

To start the North Hyrule Sky Crystal quest, head to the Central Hyrule Sky region. Get to the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago and find the shrine entrance from where you will get this quest.

The coordinates for North Hyrule Sky Crystal shrine quest location are [0340, 2814, 1821]. You can quickly get here by paragliding from Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom the North Hyrule Sky Crystal walkthrough

Interacting with the Mayem shrine will start this quest, head to the wheel, and rotate it to set the launcher in the south direction. Use the launcher and paraglide towards the circular Island.

You must fight a Flux Construct 1 Guardian made of blocks with a green crystal in its back. You will have to obtain that crystal by defeating him. When you approach the arena, you will see the Construct has one highlighted green block.

Use the Ultrahand ability on that block and try to separate it. Once it is detached, the blocks Guardian Construct will shatter and it will fall to the ground. Use this moment to strike the highlighted green block with a heavy weapon like Gerudo Claymore in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember, the Construct will only take damage if you hit that one highlighted block. After a while, the Construct will reform itself with a different shape. It will attack you by throwing blocks that you can easily avoid.

Always separate that one highlighted block from its body and strike it when it falls on the ground. Use this procedure for few times, and the boss will be defeated. When the Construct dies, it will drop the green crystal along with many Zonaite Charges and a FLux Construct I Core.

You have to take the Green Crystal, go to the next area, and put the crystal on the big block in the middle. Now, take the rockets from the ground and attach two at the opposite side of the block using UItrahand in Zelda TotK.

Then attach two more rockets at an angle that the blocks will fly towards the Mayem shrine island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Keep two more rockets on the block and use them when the direction gets messy.

Now, activate the rockets by hitting them with a weapon, and the block will start to fly. After you reach the island, put the crystal on the Mayam Shrine spot to reveal it.