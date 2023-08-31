How To Get Rock Hammer In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has one of the most unique approaches to different mechanics than other games and one of these includes building a simple Rock Hammer.

You will find certain challenges that require specific tools like hammers or axes so knowing how to craft them on the go will save you a lot of time in the long run.

Rock Hammer is a simple Fused Weapon with +1 Base Attack and is yielded with one hand. They can be used for destroying ore nodes and large rock barriers around Hyrule. There are different ways to acquire Rock Hammer in TotK so let’s get into them.

How to get the Rock Hammer in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two main ways to acquire Rock Hammer in Tears of Kingdom. The first one is to defeat Bokoblins, the weakest of its kind. Their weak spot is the head and you will be able to take them out with a one-shot from a bow.

Bokoblins can be found in clusters while exploring Hyrule mainly in Hyrule Fields and Central Hyrule Depths and attack as soon as they spot you. You can also add their picture to Sensor+ to detect them around the map.

To take pictures, you need to have the camera unlocked which can be obtained by completing the Camera Work in The Depths quest. Additionally, you can unlock Sensor+ through Presenting Sensor+! Quest.

The second method is also pretty simple where you basically have to combine rock and a stick in Zelda: TotK. Remember that stone and rock are not the same resource in this game, as combining stone with a stick will craft an axe instead. You will encounter plenty of sticks and rocks by simply exploring your environment in Hyrule so the availability will never be an issue.

You must unlock the Fuse ability to be able to combine the two resources. It also enables unique recipes that can empower your weapons so make sure to look into the best fuse combinations.

Does the Rock Hammer respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

Since Rock Hammer is made with pretty cheap resources in Zelda: TotK which will almost always be available, you don’t have to worry much about breaking it. You can also keep spare sticks and rocks in your inventory for fusing on the go.