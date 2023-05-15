How To Get The Frostbite Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Frostbite Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is both an aesthetically spectacular and functional armor set.

What makes the Frostbite Set unique and worthwhile is the added Cold Weather Damage that it provides.

So if you are interested in obtaining the Frostbite Set in Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom, the following guide is just for you as we will be discussing the location of each armor piece.

Frostbite armor set location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Frostbite Armor set consists of three armor pieces Frostbite Headdress, Frostbite Shirt, and Frostbite Trousers, all three of which are acquired in different locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

Frostbite Trousers

The Frostbite Trousers are found in the Hebra Headspring Cave in TotK. You can use the map image above to guide you toward the entrance of the cave. You’ll need to head to the coordinates at -2886, 2501, and 0392 to get there.

Once inside the cave, must carry on the straight path following the water stream to enter a larger room. You can hug the left side wall of the cave to find a few raised stone platform structures.

You can climb the first one and snipe the two white birds using your bow. You can then jump onto the second rock platform. You will then face the wall to your left to see an opening. Use your paraglider and press A to use Sage of Wind to use the gust of wind to propel you toward the cave wall.

You will grab onto the wall and then climb and jump over to the opening to your left. Here you can kill a Bubbul Frog to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

Now drop down back and this time face the wall to your right to see another opening. Use your paraglider and use the Sage of Wind once more to propel you toward the cave wall.

You will grab onto the wall and then climb and jump over to the opening. Here you will find a chest in front of you, which you can open to get the Frostbite Trousers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Frostbite Shirt

The Frostbite Shirt is found in the Brightcap Cave in TotK. You can use the map image above to guide you toward the entrance of the cave. You’ll need to head to the coordinates at -2996, 1660, and 0199 to get there.

Head inside the cave and continue through the narrow path straight up ahead. You’ll need to kill a Horriblin to continue. Do so and head straight along the path to enter a large room.

Next, you need to fire off a Fire Fruit using your bow to burn off thorny vines in this room. Wait a bit for the fire to spread and burn off the vines before climbing the wall with the thrones now just cleared. You can now kill a Bubbul Frog to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

Jump back down into the room and circle around to find another chest. Your access will be blocked by another set of vines so fire another Fire Fruit to burn them and clear the route.

Now open the chest in front of you to obtain the Frostbite Shirt in Tears of the Kingdom.

Frostbite Headdress

The Frostbite Headdress is found in the Lake Kilsie Cave in TotK. You can use the map image above to guide you toward the entrance of the cave. You’ll need to head to the coordinates at 3918, 2842, and 0016 to get there.

Defeat the Horriblin at the cave entrance and drop down. Use the wind tunnel to lift you up to the elevated section of the cave and kill the Bubbul Frog to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

Now jump back down into the wind tunnel to hover up and fire a Bomb Flower toward the ice crystals blocking your route to the cave section up ahead.

Now use wind once more to glide through and enter the chest room. You can now open this chest to obtain the Frostbite Headdress in Tears of the Kingdom.