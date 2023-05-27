Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The North Necluda Sky Crystal Guide

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot more shrine quests as compared to BotW. A lot of the shrines in the game can be accessed directly, but a few require Link to undertake a task before making them appear. The North Necluda Sky Crystal quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for Josiu shrine belongs to that category and it is a part of shrine quests that require finding green crystals.

There are no prerequisites to complete this shrine quest, and it can be accessed as soon as you find and activate the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower.

How to start The North Necluda Sky Crystal in Zelda TotK

To find the North Necluda Sky Crystal shrine quest, you first need to find the Josiu shrine itself. As the name suggests, the quest is in the Sky Islands above North Necluda. From the first island of this Archipelago, go Southwest to find an incomplete ring of a hidden shrine.

Interacting with it will reveal the identity of Josiu shrine, and automatically start The North Necluda Sky Crystal shrine quest. Its coordinates on the map are 1761, -1210, 0923.

The easiest way to reach this area is by using the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in West Necluda. Make sure to complete Tulin of Ruto Village main quest to enable Tulin’s Gust ability, which makes this shrine quest a lot easier.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The North Necluda Sky Crystal walkthrough

As soon as you touch the Josiu shrine entrance, a green light beam will appear. Follow the green light to reach the next island. Make sure to use Tulin’s Gust ability to cross the gap with ease.

Use the Ultrahand ability to move the Green Crystal and place it on a quarter-ring structure, near the island where the Josiu shrine is.

Leave the Green Crystal and return to the previous island, where the Josiu shrine is. There is a mechanism near the edge to move the quarter-ring structure. Rotate the mechanism with Ultrahand so that the quarter ring-shaped pathway is now attached to the Island with the Josiu Shrine (consult the picture).

Return to it and pick up the Green Crystal to offer it to the Josiu Shrine. Link has managed to finish the task assigned to him by Josiu shrine and it will now appear before Link to bestow Rauru’s blessing upon him.