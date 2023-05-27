Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Death Caldera Crystal Guide

There are around 30 shrines out of the 152 shrines in Zelda TotK that are hidden by default and only appear once you finish the associated shrine quest. The Death Caldera Crystal shrine quest is tied to the Momosik shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and must be completed before you can enter the shrine.

Momosik shrine requires the players to brace the burning atmosphere of the Death Mountain and bring back a Green Crystal by defeating an imposing foe. But worry not, we will help you in overcoming this ordeal with our detailed guide for completing The Death Caldera Crystal quest in Zelda TotK.

How to start The Death Caldera Crystal shrine quest in Zelda: TotK

The Death Caldera Crystal shrine quest is started as soon as you try to enter the Momosik shrine by interacting with its entrance. The exact location of this shrine is marked on the map, and it is to the West of Spring of Power and Southeast of Death Caldera. Momosik shrine’s coordinates on the map are 2944, 2751, 0523.

Once The Death Caldera Crystal quest starts, a green light will appear that points towards a cave to the South. The objective of this quest is to follow the green light to find the Green Crystal and bring it back to the Momosik shrine.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Death Caldera Crystal walkthrough

Follow the green light originating from the Momosik shrine to reach the Death Mountain East Tunnel. The entrance to the cave is blocked by Blue Breakable Boulders. These boulders can’t be destroyed by the Bomb Arrows. Use Rock fused weapons like Rock Hammer to destroy the blue boulders and enter the cave.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The only way to proceed forward in the Death Mountain East Tunnel is by a trolley. Connect a zonai fan device on the back of the trolley, and place this trolley-fan construct on the track. Climb the trolley and hit the fan to activate it.

This will propel the trolley in the forward direction, and it will reach the next ledge where the Green Crystal is.

The Green Crystal in question is attached to an Igneo Talus’ body and serves as its life force. The only way to obtain the Green Crystal is by defeating the Igneo talus. Use a lot of Ice arrows or Sidon’s water splash attack to gain an advantage in this unfair fight. Once the boss has been defeated, collect the Green Crystal and place it in the trolley.

Put the trolley back on the track and hit the fan to make it move forward. Remove the crystal from the trolley after reaching the entrance of the Death Mountain East Tunnel. From there carry it all the way back to the Momosik shrine.

Place the Green Crystal on the Momosik shrine’s platform to activate it and complete “The Death Caldera Crystal” shrine quest.