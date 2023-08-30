How To Pass Cold Endurance Contest In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Cold Endurance Contest is a side quest with a cold-resistance contest that you need to endure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This quest is about accepting a challenge to withstand the freezing cold of the desert at the top of Mount Granajh with Rahdo. This contest will start from evening to early morning. Whoever is unable to bear the challenge will have to pay 50 rupees to the other person.

There are some ways through which it can be easier for you to withstand the freezing cold and increase your chances of winning the contest. This article covers every possible aspect to successfully complete this quest of Cold Endurance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the Cold Endurance Contest in Zelda: TotK

The Cold Endurance Contest side quest is located at coordinates -1380, -3363, and 0469 in Tears of the Kingdom. This is Mount Granajh in the region of Gerudo Canyon.

You can make your way to Mount Granajh from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower by using the glide in the southeast direction. To glide this far, you may need to upgrade your stamina meter. Along with that, you may require the ability of Wind Sage Tulin’s Gust in order to reach Mount Granajh.

Once you reach the location of the Cold Endurance Contest at Mount Granajh. You need to go to the top of this mountain where you will meet Rahdo. Once you start a conversation with him, he will give you the challenge to bear the extreme desert cold during the night with him.

He will ask you to bet 50 rupees and he will also bet 50 rupees, whoever is going to withstand the freezing cold will be able to get 100 rupees.

You will observe two stone pillars on top of the mountain. He is standing on one of them, and you need to get on the second stone to start the challenge. Just keep in mind to not jump from the stone to the ground as it can bring you a loss to a challenge.

Another thing to keep in mind is that before starting the challenge, you need to take off all the clothes except your knickers. You are unable to wear any warm clothes during the contest.

Additionally, you cannot equip any cold-resistant armor to make the contest easier. However, you can have a shield or weapon during the contest with you.

How to pass the Cold Endurance Contest in Zelda: TotK

The challenge will start from the evening to the early morning from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This time period is only 10 minutes in the real world. There are some ways through which you can pass this Cold-Endurance contest. These ways are mentioned below for your ease.

One way to bear the freezing cold is by having a shield or any gear that can be fused with a Ruby. This way is highly recommended to bring victory in the contest. It will keep your body temperature high enough to withstand the cold and increase your chances of winning.

One more way is to consume some Cold Resistance Meals. These meals can consist of Warm Safflina or some Spicy Peppers or any other ingredient that brings the effect of warmness to the body. In order to make these meals, you will need a Zinao Portable Pot.

Another way to resist the freezing cold is by bringing bundles of wood which can be found near the tent of Rahdo. You can burn these woods on the pillar stone if you have Flint with you which will help you to endure the coldness of the desert.

As time passes during the contest, you will notice that Rahdo will get weaker, and eventually, he will stumble onto the ground. This act of him will let you win the challenge.

Once you have completed the side quest of Pass Cold Endurance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to unlock another side quest of The Heat-Endurance Contest.

Cold Endurance Contest rewards in Tears of the Kingdom

Upon successful completion of winning the contest of Cold Endurance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be given an award of Silver rupee which is equivalent to 100 Rupees.