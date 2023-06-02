How To Blind Enemies In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda TotK offers diversity in both adventure and combat scenarios. With the addition of new abilities such as; Ultrahand, Recall, etc., certain new mechanics were also introduced. One such mechanic allows you to blind enemies in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Blind mechanics in Zelda TotK allows Link to blind the enemy. Once the enemies are blind, Link can reposition himself and deal heavy damage.

Using the blind mechanic is a simple job. All you have to do is throw the Dazzlefruit on enemies to blind them in Zelda TotK. You can even Fuse the Dazzlefruit with an arrow to blind the enemies. Doing either of them will put the enemies in a Blind Status.

The enemies will stop attacking you and try to recover from the blind status effect in Zelda TotK. This mechanic in Zelda TotK will provide you with a window during that fast-paced fight and will give you an advantage.

Dazzlefruit location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can find the Dazzlefruit in the Sky Islands and Hyrule Castle Town Ruins. The Dazzlefruit is on a yellow plant that glows like a diamond in Zelda TotK. In addition to that, you can also find the Dazzlefruit in the surrounding area of Kadaunar Shrine. You can find this shrine in the South Eldin Sky Archipelago.

Moreover, you also find these fruits in the surrounding area of Jiosin Shrine (-3983, -1084, 0624) near Hyrule Field Chasm. While near the Jiosin shrine, you need to look around from the Yellow Plant that glows like a diamond.

Once you spot it, you must get close to it and hit it with any of your weapons to get the Dazzlefruit in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. With this fruit in your possession, you can blind any enemy you face in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.