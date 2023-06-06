Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Beckoning Woman Walkthrough

During the Lucky Clover Gazette quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you will shift your focus to finding stories. This quest consists of a series of adventures where you will be accompanied by your partner Penn in helping civilians with their problems. One such side adventure linked with this quest is the Beckoning Woman in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

During this adventure, you will find a woman who is seeking help to find her friend. We have given details as to how you can help the woman find her friend to complete the Beckoning Woman side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Beckoning Woman in Zelda: TotK

The Beckoning Woman is an easily unlockable side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom. Simply start off by visiting the Outskirt Stable and find Penn standing in the rain near the Well. You can further narrow your search by going to the coordinates -1407, -1285, 0032.

Talk to Penn as he explains how most reporters will not even dare to investigate the rumor in such weather. After your conversation with Penn and Nell is over, you will start the Beckoning Woman.

How to complete Beckoning Woman in Zelda: TotK

As you start the Beckoning Woman in Tears of the Kingdom you will head down the hill from where you find Penn. Make your way to the large tree where you will find Ralera. She is the woman seeking help to find her friend.

Talk to Ralera

Talk to her as she explains how her friend looks. She says she wants your help to find her before she gets into much worse situations.

She then tells you to meet her down the road while making sure you don’t attract any monsters down the hill. You now need to follow that objective to complete Beckoning Woman in Tears of the Kingdom.

Follow Ralera to the cliff

Follow the path to the left and hug the corners of the cliff to avoid any possible confrontation with the monsters. Go straight till you find Ralera and talk to her. She asks you to climb up to the top of the cliff.

Reach the top of the cliff

Although you can try climbing it, you won’t make it far. Therefore, we recommended using the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower to gain enough altitude and glide your way to the top of the cliff. As you reach the top, you will find Ralera. Interact with her and find out the exact location of her friend.

Reach the Great Platue Hyrule Field

You will find her friend on the opposite cliff around the debris. You can glide your way to the opposite field and reach the Great Platue Hyrule Field. Here, you will find Ralera at the center. Talk to her as she reveals herself as the three Yiga Clan members who are prepared to kill Link.

Defeat the three Yiga Clan members

Since all three Yiga Clan members wield a sword, they will be using dash attacks to deal damage. They will be keeping a safe distance from you to avoid your attacks. You can focus on using your bow and arrow to kill off each member one by one while avoiding their dash attacks.

Talk to Penn

After defeating the three members, you will receive the Eightfold Blade and will be visited by Penn. He will explain the situation to you and thus you will complete the Beckoning Woman in Tears of the Kingdom.