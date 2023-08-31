How To Read Ancient Hyrulean Text In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

You are going to come across mysterious stone tablets with Ancient Hyrulean Text in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that fell from the Sky Islands following the Upheavel.

Unfortunately, Link cannot read Ancient Hyrulean, at least not at the beginning. You have to find someone named Wortsworth who can translate all of the Hyrulean tablets for you.

How to read Ancient Hyrulean Text in Zelda: TotK

To read Ancient Hyrulean Text in Tears of the Kingdom, you have to start the Messages from an Ancient Era Side Quest. This comes with a few prerequisites.

You will first have to complete the first part of the Regional Phenomena Main Quest with at least 2 nation quest lines completed from Wind Temple, Fire Temple, Lightening Temple, or Water Temple.

Visit Lookout Landing after completing the quests where you will find a giant Stone Tablet in the pond South of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower that fell from the Sky Islands.

You will find a group of researchers, Hyrulean Zonai investigators, gathered around the tablet. Among them, you will encounter Wortsworth, a historian looking into the tablets who also knows ancient Hyrulean.

He will share his knowledge about the tablets and also is the one to tell you the script is in that language. His next stop will be in Kakariko Village, Southeast of Ring Ruins to retrieve his research kit so you have to find him there for further details. You can converse with other researchers after he leaves to show his exact spot on the map.

Where to find Wortsworth in Zelda: TotK

You will find Wortsworth at the coordinates (1835, -0957, 0116) studying a painting east of Ring Ruin in the Zonai Survey Team Base.

You will find out here that Wortsworth is able to decode the ancient Hyrulean text on the tablet in Tears of the Kingdom.

He will ask you to bring any script you find and in exchange, he will translate them for you. As it is not possible for you to bring entire tablets with you, you will have to use your camera to bring back pictures.

If you haven’t already done so, you can unlock the camera function through the Camera Work in the Depths side quest. Every tablet you bring back will be marked on the map so don’t worry if you have picked up any prior to the quest.

There are a total of 12 Stone Tablets scattered around the Sky Islands that you will have to bring back to decipher ancient Hyrulean and complete the “Messages from an Ancient Era” Side quest in Zelda: TotK.