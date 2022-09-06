Stray hidden achievements guide

Stray has a lot of achievements to unlock through progression. Most of them are fairly easy while some require you to find a side activity such as dunking a basketball.

If you are looking for a 100 percent completion playthrough, you will also need to unlock several hidden achievements. These are more like feats of strengths for doing something particular in a chapter. For example, ensure that you are not caught by any bugs in chapter 2 or by the sentinels in chapter 10.

The following guide will tell you where all of the hidden achievements are located and how to unlock them in Stray.

How to unlock all hidden achievements in Stray

There are a total of 11 hidden achievements in the game to unlock and much like the game itself, are not overly challenging. If you do, however, mess up, you can always reload from a previous checkpoint to try again.

Sneakitty

There are several sentinels hovering around in the factory in chapter 10. You need to use stealth to sneak past 15 sentinels to unlock the Sneakitty hidden achievement.

Note that the sentinel drones are searching for trespassers in the factory. If they detect you, their searchlight will turn from blue to yellow or red. If this happens, you can always restart from the previous checkpoint to try again.

Can’t Cat-Ch Me

You have to avoid all of the bugs in chapter 2 to unlock the Can’t Cat-Ch Me achievement. That will require you to use agility, speed, and a vigilant eye.

If you get caught, you will get a prompt to shake off the bugs. If this happens, you must restart from a previous checkpoint for the hidden achievement.

It is recommended to avoid moving in a straight line. Better your chances to avoid the bugs by moving in a criss-cross or zig-zag pattern.

Pacifist

You can unlock the Pacifist achievement in Chapter 8. To unlock it you’ll have to refrain from killing any of those sneaky bugs with shining eyes with your violet flashlight. Once you’re successful in exiting the area without a massacre you will get the achievement.

Scratch

To unlock Scratch, head straight towards the nightclub. Near one of the tables, you’ll find a record laying. Pick it up and place it over the record player present just on the main stage. Now just interact with the player to scratch the vinyl.

Catwalk

Catwalk is another easy achievement you should unlock. It could be done in chapter 10 by finding Midtown. As soon as you step into the neon light, decorated street you will get it.

Al-Cat-Raz

The simplest achievement of all, Al-Cat-Raz can be unlocked in the first part of chapter 11 just by going to lockups at the start of chapter 2.

Missed Jump

In chapter 2, a player just needs to escape the sewers and enter the city area. Then, Congratulations you’ve unlocked the Missed Jump achievement.

Not Alone

During chapter 3 of Stray, the exact moment you meet the B-12 droid robot, this achievement will be automatically unlocked.

Cat Got Your Tongue

Translate any robot by commanding the B-12 droid, you’ll simply unlock the achievement.

Eye Opener

During chapter 12, after completing the game just open the city to unlock the Eye Opener achievement.

I Remember!

Last but not the least, the I Remember achievement can be unlocked once you’ve gathered all of the B-12 Memories. That also requires getting your hands on the Energy Drinks and the Sheet Music.