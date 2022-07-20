Stray Energy Drink Locations Guide

In the underground slums of Stray, you meet Azooz, who will exchange Energy Drinks for items in the game. Azooz has only two items in his inventory, a B-12 Memory which is bought for three Energy Drinks, and the Music Sheet for one Energy Drink which means you only need to collect 4 energy drinks in the game. This guide will help you find Azooz and the Energy Drinks in Stray so you can get all of his items.

In general, the Energy Drink cans in Stray can be found in the Vending Machines you find during your explorations. Not all Vending Machines give you Energy Drinks, but a few do and those are the ones we will be focusing on right now. These Vending Machines in Stray are not so hard to get to.

Azooz the Merchant Location in the Slums

The main reason you need these drinks is that the merchant in the slums Azooz, will only accept these Energy Drinks as his currency. You want to get a memory and a Music Sheet from Azooz for later down the game, so getting these Energy Drinks is recommended.

Azooz the Merchant is not hard to find. The robot can be first encountered in Chapter 4. To meet the robot, you need to turn left as soon as you start the chapter. Down the stairs, you can find Azooz sitting with his little shop. You can check the prices of all the items here.

Where to Find all Energy Drinks in Stray

Energy Drink 1 Location

When the Guardian signals the Robots that it’s safe, you will see a Garage Door open, leading you to a dark alleyway. Here, you can find the first Vending Machine below the ventilation units.

Energy Drink 2 Location

Follow the steps opposite to the Guardian. As you follow this path, you will see a robot in an alleyway. Go to the end of this alleyway and go up the steps at the end to find the second Vending Machine to get your Energy Drink.

Energy Drink 3 Location

This drink is found near Momo’s apartment. Just before you enter the apartment, look for an Outsider Symbol around on the balconies and roofs. Just below the Outsider symbol is the Vending Machine.

Energy Drink 4 Location

The fourth Energy Drink is directly beneath the third Vending Machine. You can go down by jumping down using a wood piece lying there; it has paint on it.

If this seems a tad bit dangerous, you can access the Vending Machine from Grandma’s Clothing side. Jump across the ventilation units and get to the Vending Machine. The machine is well hidden under metal pieces, so be sure you look for it thoroughly if you fail to spot it.