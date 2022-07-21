Stray Sheet Music Locations Guide

Being an open-world game, Stray has a bunch of collectibles hidden around its world. These collectibles are Badges, B-12 Memories and Sheet Music. Sheet Music is a special type of collectible in Stray as they actually have a function. Once you’ve found a Music Sheet, you can have a robot named Morusque play them for you.

There are 8 Music Sheets to be found in Stray. Once you’ve found all of them and brought them all to Morusque, you’ll be awarded the “Meowlody” trophy.

How to Get Every Sheet Music in Stray

There are only 8 Sheet Music to be found in Stray, and they’re all located within two chapters: The Slums and The Slums Part 2.

Before you go out to find the Sheet Music, let’s first go over the location of Morusque, the robot who’ll be playing the Sheet Music for you.

Morusque Location

Finding Morusque in Stray is very easy. From the place where you find Guardian, go up to the elevator and then go down the stairs to the left. You’ll find Morusque sitting on the floor.

Sheet Music #1: Petite Valse

The first Sheet Music can be found inside Momo’s place. To get to her house, go down the stairs opposite to Guardian and climb up the dumpster (next to the Super Spirit sign) to get on top of the roof.

When you’re on top of the roof, you’ll find two robots throwing things at each other; with one robot at a higher level and one at a lower. Go to the robot at the higher level and then go through the open window in the balcony to get inside Momo’s place.

Once you’re inside, go to the metal door to the left and walk through the gaps in the metal bars. You’ll find the first Sheet Music on top of the shelf on the wall.

For the second Sheet Music, go to the bar opposite to Guardian and get on top of its roof. From there, you’ll see a red sign. Make your way towards the red sign using the pipes.

Near the red sign, you’ll find yourself on a balcony with a table. The second Sheet Music will be sitting on the table.

Sheet Music #3: Untitled

Head back to Guardian and go to the bar opposite to them. From the bar, run forward and then go down the alley.

On your right, you’ll find a door to Elliot’s Programming. Claw the door to have someone open it before heading inside. Once inside, go to the wall ahead and you’ll find the third Sheet Music on your left.

Sheet Music #4: The Way You Compute Tonight

After you first meet Guardian, go down the path to the right and you’ll find Azooz, the merchant. You can get the fourth Sheet Music from Azooz, but it will cost you 1 Energy Drink.

To get an Energy Drink in Stray, you need to find a Vending Machine. Return to Guardian and then go down the staircase to the left to find a Vending Machine. Grab an Energy Drink from the machine and hand it over to Azooz to get this Music Sheet.

Sheet Music #5: Tomorrows

Return to Guardian and then go down the staircase opposite them. Up ahead will be a bar (with the red neon sign). Go inside the bar and head up the stairs. You’ll find the fifth Sheet Music sitting on the table at the very back.

Sheet Music #6: Cool Down

After getting Sheet Music #5, exit the bar and then go down the path to the left. You’ll find two robots that are having a scrap. From their location, climb the dumpster to the right to get on top of the roof of the bar.

From there, go around the corner and go through the open window above. After going through, run through the opening in the sliding door and you’ll find this Music Sheet on the shelves.

Sheet Music #7: Mildly Important Information

Return to the roof of the bar and start heading opposite to Guardian. After a bit of climbing, you’ll find a robot taking a nap on a mattress.

Run past the robot and go towards the blue neon sign. Once you’re at the sign, go through the gap next to it to get inside the library. You’ll find a piano inside the library with this Music Sheet sitting on it.

Sheet Music #8: Unreadable Sheet Music

Go to Morusque and then head down the alleyway to his right. At the end of this alleyway, you’ll find some trash containing a safe. Unlock the safe using code 1283 to get the final Music Sheet.