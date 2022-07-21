Stray – All Memories Locations Guide

In an exploration game like Stray, finding hidden collectibles is one of the most fun parts of the gameplay. Stray has three types of collectibles for players to find, which are Music Sheets, Badges, and B-12 Memories.

There are 27 B-12 Memories hidden around the world of Stray. To help you out with finding all of them, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the location of all 27 B-12 Memories in Stray.

How to Get Every B-12 Memory in Stray

Jump To:

The Flat

B-12 Memory #1

The first Memory in Stray will be found automatically as part of the story. After getting B-12, you will reach a holiday area with a painting drawn on the wall. B-12 will find and scan a postcard in this area which will become your first B-12 Memory.

The Slums and The Slums Part 2

B-12 Memory #1

This Memory can be found at the bar located opposite go Guardian. Once you’re at the bar, get on top of its roof by doing some parkour and hop onto the adjacent building.

Climb up, and you’ll find a dead robot. Scan its body to get the first B-12 Memory of this location.

B-12 Memory #2

From Guardian, head to the right, and you’ll find a Merchant. The item you need to buy from him will cost you 3 Energy Drink Cans. You’ll need to find three Vending Machines in this area to get these Energy Drinks.

For the first Vending Machine, go to the alleyway where the bar is (from Memory #1) and climb over the boxes on the right to get to the other side. Jump on top of the wooden beams and find the first Vending Machine.

Interact with it to get an Energy Drink, and then drop down to the area below. Turn around and head up the stairs and then take a left. Go up the stairs ahead, and you’ll find the second Vending Machine next to some graffiti.

For the final Vending Machine, go back down the stairs you came from and head to the end of this alleyway to return to the bar. Climb up to the top of the bar and then run down the pipe to get to the building on the other side.

Drop down to the building on the left, and you’ll find the third Vending Machine.

Once you’ve obtained all three Energy Drinks, go back to the Merchant and hand them over to him to get this Memory.

B-12 Memory #3

Go down the stairs opposite Guardian and go inside the bar we’ve been climbing on top of. Go up the stairs inside and interact with the soup to get this Memory.

B-12 Memory #4

The fourth Memory is located inside Momo’s house. To get to her house, go down the stairs opposite Guardian and climb up the dumpster (next to the Super Spirit sign) to get on top of the roof.

When you’re on top of the roof, you’ll find two robots throwing things at each other, with one robot at a higher level and one at a lower.

Go to the robot at the higher level and then go through the open window in the balcony to get inside Momo’s place. Go into the room next to the TV to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #5

Return to the place where you started the chapter. Go down the stairs that lead to the place with the “Super Spirit” sign and go down the alleyway to the right of it.

Go up the stairs at the end of the alleyway to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #6

Return to the place where Guardian is and then go down the stairs to your right. Jump on top of the dumpster to your left and climb up to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #7

Return to the bar with the neon sign and turn left from that alleyway. Claw the door to your immediate right, open it up, and head inside. Go up the stairs to find this Memory.

Rooftops

B-12 Memory #1

After taking care of the Zurks, go up the pipe and hop onto the rooftop adjacent to the one you’re on to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #2

When you’re inside the building overrun by the red bacteria, you’ll eventually reach an area where you’ll find a fenced room with a bunch of Zurks inside. From that room, head forward, and you’ll find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #3

The third Memory of this chapter will be found automatically as part of the story. You will find it at the end of the chapter when you connect the transceiver to the antenna.

Dead End

B-12 Memory #1

From the start of the chapter, turn around and walk to the closed building in front of you to find the first Memory of the chapter.

B-12 Memory #2

When the first chase sequence of this chapter ends, get on top of the pipes up ahead and climb up until you can get on top of the AC units. Walk to the end of this path and through the fence hole. Turn right from there to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #3

After you meet Doc at their apartment, go up to the mannequin next to him to find this Memory.

The Sewers

B-12 Memory #1

After the gate gets unlocked by Momo, go down the straight path until you find large sacs of Zurks on either side of you.

From there, go down the path to the left, get rid of the Zurk sacs on the ground, and then go inside the vent to your left. Walk through the vent until you reach the other side, and you’ll find this Memory on top of the railing.

B-12 Memory #2

Once you’ve made it past the area with eyes everywhere and jump down onto the large pipe, drop down to the smaller pipe on the left and then go through the vent on the right side of the wall to find this Memory.

Antvillage

B-12 Memory #1

The first Memory of the Antvillage chapter is found automatically as part of the story.

B-12 Memory #2

From the starting point of Antvillage, go up the first ladder and then walk to the ladder next to the tree branch. You’ll find this Memory on the wall adjacent to the ladder.

Midtown

B-12 Memory #1

The first Memory of Midtown is found automatically as part of the story.

B-12 Memory #2

Head up the stairs opposite the train and go through the little hole in the fence. Go up to the bookshelf on your right to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #3

Go down the alleyway to the right, as shown in the image below, and you’ll find a robot sweeping the floor.

Climb the dumpster next to the robot and climb up to the orange sign to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #4

In the center of the town, you’ll find a large hologram of a robot. Next to this hologram, you’ll find a robot taking a nap on a couch.

Go through the open window opposite the robot and up the ladder to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #5

Go into the Burger Shop next to the hologram (with the yellow sign) and climb on top of the counter. Get on top of the ceiling from there to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #6

Go inside the Security Station opposite the Burger Shop to find this Memory.

B-12 Memory #7

Go inside the Nightclub (it has a purple sign and people dancing outside) and go behind the counter. Use the small lift to go down to the area below, and you’ll find the Memory in the center of the room.

Jail

B-12 Memory #1

After saving B-12 and getting the drone into the cell, head through the next door to go into the area outside, and you’ll find a dead robot lying next to a dumpster. This is the only Memory in this chapter.

Control Room

B-12 Memory #1

The final Memory in the game is unlocked automatically when you reach the Control Room in this chapter.