Pokemon Let’s Go Best Pokemon Team Guide

Pokemon Let’s Go Best Pokemon Guide will help you with the best Pokemon when it comes to Attack, Defense, Stamina, Max CP.

By Namra Malik

Choosing the best Pokemon for your team can be troublesome in Pokemon Let’s Go. Every Pokemon in the game is divided into different tiers, and getting the best-attacking one from over 1000 is not easy. Pokemon games have always been about finding and capturing Pokemon and preparing for the next battle, and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu is no different. What you need to know is which are the best Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go.

But don’t worry, this Pokemon Go guide lists the top 10 best Pokemon in your team. With these, you will become the very best like no one ever was.

Arcanine

Arcanine is a Fire-Type Legendary Pokemon found in the Kanto region. This Pokemon increases its attack and decreases its defense based on its best nature, Lonely. Moving on to the weaknesses, Arcanine is weak against Rock, Ground, and Water-Type Pokemon.

Arcanine loses its very useful abilities in Flash Fire and Intimidate, but considering its stats, it is best if you want a strong physical attacker or a bulky special attacker. Another plus point of having Arcanine on your team is its wide range of movesets.

StatAmount
Attack110
Special Attack100
Defense80
Special Defense80
HP90
Speed95
Total555

Machamp

Machamp is a Fighting-Type Superpower Pokemon also found in the Kanto region. Considering its best nature, bravery, this Pokemon can reduce its speed and increase its attack stats. As for weaknesses, Machamp is weak in flying, psychic, and fairy-type Pokemon.

Despite the slow speed, it has strong attacks with superpower moves like break, strength, and elemental punches movesets. If you have Machamp on your team, you can take out many common Pokemon quickly and easily.

StatAmount
Attack130
Special Attack65
Defense80
Special Defense85
HP90
Speed55
Total505

Snorlax

Snorlax is a Normal-Type Sleeping Pokemon discovered in the Kanto region. Owing to its decreased speed and increased special defense stats, Snorlax is best suited for its Sassy nature. Moving forward to the weaknesses, this is not a good Pokemon for fighting-type moves.

The plus points of having Snorlax on the team is that it can eat a bunch of hits like a champ, and considering its move pool, it has exceptional skills like body slam, brick break, superpower, earthquake, and elemental punches.

StatAmount
Attack110
Special Attack65
Defense65
Special Defense110
HP160
Speed30
Total540

Dragonite

This is a Dragon and Flying-Type Pokemon that is weak against Dragon, Fairy, Rock, and Ice-Type moves. Owing to its stats, the best nature Dragonite has is Brave.

Dragonite is a pseudo-legendary Pokemon best suited for defense. Its move pool includes many moves, such as outrage, fly, thunder wave, roost, brick break, waterfall, elemental punches, aqua jets, and earthquakes. Getting Dragonite is time-consuming, as it evolves at level 55.

StatAmount
Attack134
Special Attack100
Defense95
Special Defense100
HP91
Speed80
Total600

Alakazam

Alakazam is a psychic-type Pokemon that is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. Its best nature is mild, which increases its special attack.

Alakazam uses shadow ball, psychic, calm mind, and dazzling gleam to take down the opponent.

StatAmount
Attack50
Special Attack135
Defense45
Special Defense95
HP55
Speed120
Total500

Mega Mewtwo X

Moving on to a genetic Pokemon, Mega Mewtwo X. This is a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon that is weak against Ghost, Flying, and Fairy-type moves, but considering its stats, its best nature is Lonely.

You will find Mega Mewtwo X in the Cerulean Cave region. Its vast movesets, such as confuse ray, disable, psywave, teleport, mist, psybeam, swift, amnesia, psychic, barrier, agility, and calm mind, unleash monstrous Mega renditions.

StatAmount
Attack190
Special Attack154
Defense100
Special Defense100
HP106
Speed130
Total780

Mega Gyarados

The Atrocious Pokemon, aka Mega Gyarados, is a Water and Dark-type Pokemon that is weak against grass, electric, fighting, bug, and fairy-type moves but has impressive attack stats. Mega Gyarados’s best nature is Adamant.

You will find Mega Gyarados best in the Cerulean Cave region. Moving forth to its moveset, it has impressive moves like bite, dragon rage, leer, thrash, waterfall, crunch, and outrage.

StatAmount
Attack155
Special Attack70
Defense109
Special Defense130
HP95
Speed81
Total640

Articuno

Articuno is also known as a Freeze Pokemon due to its Ice and Flying-type ability. Considering its stats, its best nature is Calm. This Pokemon is weak against steel, fire, electric, and rock-type Pokemon.

One thing you should know about Articuno is that it has no evolutions, so you get him at with its impressive movesets like gust, ice shard, leer, mirror coat, ice beam, blizzard, and sky attack.

StatAmount
Attack85
Special Attack95
Defense100
Special Defense125
HP90
Speed85
Total580

Zapdos

Now, talking about the Electric Pokemon, Zapdos is an electric/flying-type Pokemon. This Pokemon’s best nature is Mild, which increases its special attack while decreasing its defense stats. But when it comes to weaknesses, Zapdos is weak against rock and ice-type moves.

You will acquire Zapdos after defeating Koga Gym Leader, and when you get it, it will be at level 50. Moving on the movesets, the blend of electric and flying attacks in its range of moves like peck, thunder shock, thunder wave, leer, drill peck, or thunderbolt makes it a valuable addition to the team.

StatAmount
Attack90
Special Attack125
Defense85
Special Defense90
HP90
Speed100
Total580

Moltres

The Flame Pokemon, aka Moltres, is a fire/flying-type Pokemon that is weak against water, electric, and rock-type Pokemon. However, owing to its impressive stats, it has Rash as its best nature, which increases its special attack while decreasing its special defense stats.

Moltres has no evolutions and you will find it has level 60. This monstrous Pokemon holds thrilling movesets like ember, wing attack, air slash, flame thrower, solar beam, and fire spin. This makes it the overall best Pokemon on our list in Pokemon Let’s Go.

StatAmount
Attack100
Special Attack125
Defense90
Special Defense85
HP90
Speed90
Total580
