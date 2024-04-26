Pokemon Let’s Go Best Pokemon Team Guide

Choosing the best Pokemon for your team can be troublesome in Pokemon Let’s Go. Every Pokemon in the game is divided into different tiers, and getting the best-attacking one from over 1000 is not easy. Pokemon games have always been about finding and capturing Pokemon and preparing for the next battle, and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu is no different. What you need to know is which are the best Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go.

But don’t worry, this Pokemon Go guide lists the top 10 best Pokemon in your team. With these, you will become the very best like no one ever was.

Arcanine

Arcanine is a Fire-Type Legendary Pokemon found in the Kanto region. This Pokemon increases its attack and decreases its defense based on its best nature, Lonely. Moving on to the weaknesses, Arcanine is weak against Rock, Ground, and Water-Type Pokemon.

Arcanine loses its very useful abilities in Flash Fire and Intimidate, but considering its stats, it is best if you want a strong physical attacker or a bulky special attacker. Another plus point of having Arcanine on your team is its wide range of movesets.

Stat Amount Attack 110 Special Attack 100 Defense 80 Special Defense 80 HP 90 Speed 95 Total 555

Machamp

Machamp is a Fighting-Type Superpower Pokemon also found in the Kanto region. Considering its best nature, bravery, this Pokemon can reduce its speed and increase its attack stats. As for weaknesses, Machamp is weak in flying, psychic, and fairy-type Pokemon.

Despite the slow speed, it has strong attacks with superpower moves like break, strength, and elemental punches movesets. If you have Machamp on your team, you can take out many common Pokemon quickly and easily.

Stat Amount Stat Amount Attack 130 Special Attack 65 Defense 80 Special Defense 85 HP 90 Speed 55 Total 505

Snorlax

Snorlax is a Normal-Type Sleeping Pokemon discovered in the Kanto region. Owing to its decreased speed and increased special defense stats, Snorlax is best suited for its Sassy nature. Moving forward to the weaknesses, this is not a good Pokemon for fighting-type moves.

The plus points of having Snorlax on the team is that it can eat a bunch of hits like a champ, and considering its move pool, it has exceptional skills like body slam, brick break, superpower, earthquake, and elemental punches.

Stat Amount Attack 110 Special Attack 65 Defense 65 Special Defense 110 HP 160 Speed 30 Total 540

Dragonite

This is a Dragon and Flying-Type Pokemon that is weak against Dragon, Fairy, Rock, and Ice-Type moves. Owing to its stats, the best nature Dragonite has is Brave.

Dragonite is a pseudo-legendary Pokemon best suited for defense. Its move pool includes many moves, such as outrage, fly, thunder wave, roost, brick break, waterfall, elemental punches, aqua jets, and earthquakes. Getting Dragonite is time-consuming, as it evolves at level 55.

Stat Amount Attack 134 Special Attack 100 Defense 95 Special Defense 100 HP 91 Speed 80 Total 600

Alakazam

Alakazam is a psychic-type Pokemon that is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. Its best nature is mild, which increases its special attack.

Alakazam uses shadow ball, psychic, calm mind, and dazzling gleam to take down the opponent.

Stat Amount Attack 50 Special Attack 135 Defense 45 Special Defense 95 HP 55 Speed 120 Total 500

Mega Mewtwo X

Moving on to a genetic Pokemon, Mega Mewtwo X. This is a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon that is weak against Ghost, Flying, and Fairy-type moves, but considering its stats, its best nature is Lonely.

You will find Mega Mewtwo X in the Cerulean Cave region. Its vast movesets, such as confuse ray, disable, psywave, teleport, mist, psybeam, swift, amnesia, psychic, barrier, agility, and calm mind, unleash monstrous Mega renditions.

Stat Amount Attack 190 Special Attack 154 Defense 100 Special Defense 100 HP 106 Speed 130 Total 780

Mega Gyarados

The Atrocious Pokemon, aka Mega Gyarados, is a Water and Dark-type Pokemon that is weak against grass, electric, fighting, bug, and fairy-type moves but has impressive attack stats. Mega Gyarados’s best nature is Adamant.

You will find Mega Gyarados best in the Cerulean Cave region. Moving forth to its moveset, it has impressive moves like bite, dragon rage, leer, thrash, waterfall, crunch, and outrage.

Stat Amount Attack 155 Special Attack 70 Defense 109 Special Defense 130 HP 95 Speed 81 Total 640

Articuno

Articuno is also known as a Freeze Pokemon due to its Ice and Flying-type ability. Considering its stats, its best nature is Calm. This Pokemon is weak against steel, fire, electric, and rock-type Pokemon.

One thing you should know about Articuno is that it has no evolutions, so you get him at with its impressive movesets like gust, ice shard, leer, mirror coat, ice beam, blizzard, and sky attack.

Stat Amount Attack 85 Special Attack 95 Defense 100 Special Defense 125 HP 90 Speed 85 Total 580

Zapdos

Now, talking about the Electric Pokemon, Zapdos is an electric/flying-type Pokemon. This Pokemon’s best nature is Mild, which increases its special attack while decreasing its defense stats. But when it comes to weaknesses, Zapdos is weak against rock and ice-type moves.

You will acquire Zapdos after defeating Koga Gym Leader, and when you get it, it will be at level 50. Moving on the movesets, the blend of electric and flying attacks in its range of moves like peck, thunder shock, thunder wave, leer, drill peck, or thunderbolt makes it a valuable addition to the team.

Stat Amount Attack 90 Special Attack 125 Defense 85 Special Defense 90 HP 90 Speed 100 Total 580

Moltres

The Flame Pokemon, aka Moltres, is a fire/flying-type Pokemon that is weak against water, electric, and rock-type Pokemon. However, owing to its impressive stats, it has Rash as its best nature, which increases its special attack while decreasing its special defense stats.

Moltres has no evolutions and you will find it has level 60. This monstrous Pokemon holds thrilling movesets like ember, wing attack, air slash, flame thrower, solar beam, and fire spin. This makes it the overall best Pokemon on our list in Pokemon Let’s Go.