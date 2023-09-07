Starfield Unique Weapons And Where to Find Them

Starfield features a wide variety of unique weapons, like most games in the RPG genre. Unique weapons perform differently from their standard counterparts, often granting the player new abilities, modifiers, and buffs. These will make you more effective in combat while adding a tinge of flourish and novelty.
If you want to be the best at combat and take down your enemies effectively and quickly, acquiring unique weapons is well worth the time and effort.
How to Get Unique Weapons in Starfield
Unique Weapons can be acquired in several ways in Starfield. Some are acquired by completing quests, while others can be bought from different vendors. However, some may require you to defeat certain enemies as well.
Main Quest Unique Weapons
Sir Livingstone’s Pistol
Rewarded after completing the main quest, “One Small Step”.
Eternity’s Gate
This weapon can be acquired in the “Unearthed” quest. The Emissary drops this weapon after you defeat them. To beat the Emissary, you must side with the Hunter.
Unmitigated Violence
To get this weapon, you must do the opposite of acquiring Eternity’s Gate. This is done by killing the Hunter in the “Unearthed” main quest by siding with the Emissary.
Tempest
This weapon can be acquired by killing and looting Delgado’s body in the “Eye of the Storm” main quest.
Unfair Advantage
This weapon is also in the “Eye of the Storm” quest. Kill and loot Commander Ikande.
Revenant
Found while randomly looting in the main quest, “Eye of the Storm”.
The Mutineer
This weapon can be found in Vladmir’s Villa in the “Into the Unknown” main quest.
Side/Faction Quests Unique Weapons
Keelhauler
Rewarded after completing the “Echoes of the Past” faction quest.
Heller’s Cutter
Can be found on Vectera. Loot one of the cutter crates in Argos Extractors to acquire it.
Peacekeeper
Rewarded for completing the side quest “Groundpounder”
Street Sweeper
Acquired after completing the “Showdown” faction quest.
Deadeye
Acquired immediately after joining the “Freestar Rangers” faction
Vendor Unique Weapons
Marksman’s AA-99
Centurion Arsenal in New Atlantis sells this weapon.
Ace Sidearm
This weapon can be bought from the vendor in Jemison.
Elegance
Available in Akila City. Sold explicitly by Rowland Arms
Head Ranger
This weapon can be bought in Akila City through Laredo Firearms
The Prime
This weapon can be bought in Akila City through Laredo Firearms
Pirate Legend
This weapon can be bought from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.
Fury
You can buy the Fury weapon from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.
Feather
You can buy the Feather weapon from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.
Hunterwulf
You can buy this weapon from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.
Power Beat
You can buy this weapon can be bought from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.
Mindtear
This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.
The Spacer
This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.
Buzzcut
This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.
Poisonstorm
This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.
Boom Boom
This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.