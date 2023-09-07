Starfield Unique Weapons And Where to Find Them

Starfield features a wide variety of unique weapons, like most games in the RPG genre. Unique weapons perform differently from their standard counterparts, often granting the player new abilities, modifiers, and buffs. These will make you more effective in combat while adding a tinge of flourish and novelty.

If you want to be the best at combat and take down your enemies effectively and quickly, acquiring unique weapons is well worth the time and effort.

How to Get Unique Weapons in Starfield

Unique Weapons can be acquired in several ways in Starfield. Some are acquired by completing quests, while others can be bought from different vendors. However, some may require you to defeat certain enemies as well.

Main Quest Unique Weapons

Sir Livingstone’s Pistol

Rewarded after completing the main quest, “One Small Step”.

Eternity’s Gate

This weapon can be acquired in the “Unearthed” quest. The Emissary drops this weapon after you defeat them. To beat the Emissary, you must side with the Hunter.

Unmitigated Violence

To get this weapon, you must do the opposite of acquiring Eternity’s Gate. This is done by killing the Hunter in the “Unearthed” main quest by siding with the Emissary.

Tempest

This weapon can be acquired by killing and looting Delgado’s body in the “Eye of the Storm” main quest.

Unfair Advantage

This weapon is also in the “Eye of the Storm” quest. Kill and loot Commander Ikande.

Revenant

Found while randomly looting in the main quest, “Eye of the Storm”.

The Mutineer

This weapon can be found in Vladmir’s Villa in the “Into the Unknown” main quest.

Side/Faction Quests Unique Weapons

Keelhauler

Rewarded after completing the “Echoes of the Past” faction quest.

Heller’s Cutter

Can be found on Vectera. Loot one of the cutter crates in Argos Extractors to acquire it.

Peacekeeper

Rewarded for completing the side quest “Groundpounder”

Street Sweeper

Acquired after completing the “Showdown” faction quest.

Deadeye

Acquired immediately after joining the “Freestar Rangers” faction

Vendor Unique Weapons

Marksman’s AA-99

Centurion Arsenal in New Atlantis sells this weapon.

Ace Sidearm

This weapon can be bought from the vendor in Jemison.

Elegance

Available in Akila City. Sold explicitly by Rowland Arms

Head Ranger

This weapon can be bought in Akila City through Laredo Firearms

The Prime

This weapon can be bought in Akila City through Laredo Firearms

Pirate Legend

This weapon can be bought from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.

Fury

You can buy the Fury weapon from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.

Feather

You can buy the Feather weapon from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.

Hunterwulf

You can buy this weapon from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.

Power Beat

You can buy this weapon can be bought from any Crimson Fleet Vendor.

Mindtear

This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.

The Spacer

This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.

Buzzcut

This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.

Poisonstorm

This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.

Boom Boom

This weapon is found in Neon City through different vendors.