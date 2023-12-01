How To Get Sterile Nanotubes In Starfield

Sterile Nanotubes are one of the items in Starfield that you can find or craft using some raw resources. These will help you craft other items like Substrate Molecule Sieve and armor mods. It is a Tier 1 item with a value of only 130 Credits. If you need it for crafting, here’s how to get your hands on the Sterile Nanotubes.

Where can you find Sterile Nanotubes in Starfield

Like most items, you can find the Sterile Nanotubes as a part of the loot. You can find them on shelves, boxes, and tables in open areas.

There is no specific way to determine if their probability of appearing in loot is higher or if you should jump to other ways. The best option is to keep both in mind: find them through loot and buy them when needed.

To continue the conversation about where to buy them, here’s the list of shops with Sterile Nanotubes available in Starfield.

Shop Name Location City Planet Shepherd’s General Store – Akila City Akila Outland Commercial District New Atlantis Jemison UC Exchange Central Hub Cydonia Mars Sieghart’s Outfitters Neon Core Neon Volii Alpha General Goods The Reckoner’s Core The Key Suvorov Clint’s Collectibles – Gagarin Landing Gagarin

If you can’t find the Sterile Nanotubes in these shops, it’s better to wait 24 in-game hours and then come back. The shop items rotate randomly, so sometimes you may not find the item you are looking for. To speed up this process, rest in a nearby space and return to see the items changed after a while.

How to craft Sterile Nanotubes

If you can’t find a Sterile Nanotube in Starfield, you can also craft it. But you must ensure you have the Rank 3 in Special Project science skills for crafting. The items that you will need to craft it at the Industrial Workbench include:

Vanadium x2

Molecular Sieve x1

Solvent x2

Vanadium is a resource that can be mined from various locations. It can also be bought from resource shops quite easily. Molecular Sieve is a component that you can craft using some resources. Here’s the list of resources needed for Molecular Sieve in Starfield:

Ionic Liquids x2

Mag Pressure Tank x1

Membrane x2

The Mag Pressure Tank is a compound made by combining Aluminum x2 and Nickel x1 at the crafting table. The order in which the items are made is Mag Pressure Tank, Molecular Sieve, and then Sterile Nanotubes. Below is the list of all the items used for this useful compound.

Resource Used for Amount Vanadium Directly used in making Sterile Nanotube 2 Solvent Directly used in making Sterile Nanotube 2 Molecular Sieve Directly used in making Sterile Nanotube 1 Ionic Liquids Used in making Molecular Sieve 2 Membrane Used in making Molecular Sieve 2 Mag Pressure Tank Used in making Molecular Sieve 1 Nickel Used in making Mag Pressure Tank 1 Aluminum Used in making Mag Pressure Tank 2

Collect all these items and then make compounds accordingly. After this, you can use the required items to craft the Sterile Nanotubes in Starfield.