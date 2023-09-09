Starfield The Key Ingredient Walkthrough

The Key Ingredient is a high-level faction mission for Ryujin Industries in Starfield. It is a pretty straightforward mission where you take down a group of mercenaries and work towards fixing the old gripe with Infinity LTD.

From working with Imogene to Dalton and now the Executive Head Masako, you are making your way up within the company. Let’s look into what The Key Ingredient assignment has to offer in Starfield.

How to unlock The Key Ingredient mission

To unlock The Key Ingredient you need to complete all faction missions of Ryujin Industries from Back to the Grind up till Guilty Parties in Starfield.

With the tensions high among the higher-ups at Ryujin, it comes down to you to clear the air. After choosing your side in Guilty Parties, you will now have to meet Masako to start your new assignment.

How to complete The Key Ingredient in Starfield

To complete The Key Ingredient you will go on an investigative mission to find out the inhumane practices of Infinity LTD. With a mole already among your ranks, it becomes even more crucial to expose Lucas Dextier for his crimes.

Head to Neon City at Alpha Volii in Volii Star System and take a left from Spaceport Terminal to make your way to Ryujin Towers.

Take the elevator up to the R&D floor where you will find Masako Imada talking with Camden Cho and Veena Kalra, Head of the R&D Department.

She will share the gravity of the situation where Infinity LTD has stolen the manipulative part of the neuroamp. You will be tasked to wear the complete neuroamp, with manipulative and shielding components intact, and give Infinity LTD a taste of their own medicine.

Before all the exciting stuff, the neuroamp needs Rothicite for compatibility with biological subjects but the shipment has been delayed. You need to scope out the situation at Carinae Station and bring the materials back to Veena.

Lastly, the coordinates of the shipment and a keycard to access the tower where it is being held will be provided to you.

Find out what happened at CM Station RC-1

You need to head out to Carinae III-A, a moon of Carinae in the Eta Cassiopeia Star System where the mining station CM Station RC-1 is located. Make sure you have your suit equipped because the area is heavily exposed to solar radiation.

Take the stairs on the right to reach the entrance of the Consolidated Mining building. Clear out the enemies and Use the lower-level access elevator in the next room to reach the mining site.

Head deeper into the Research station and clear out the Ecliptic Agents in your way. Take the elevator at the end of your path and access the CM Station RC-1 Computer.

You will find that the Rothicite shipment was canceled by someone.

You will find a contract on one of the Ecliptic Specialists that attacked you inside the room, read it under the Notes Tab in your Inventory.

The contract relays that these agents were hired by none other than Lucas Drexier of Infinity LTD.

Head to the Narion Star Clinic

Use the Secure Access door on your right to exit out of the Research Center. You will now be able to use grav jump to dock at The Clinic in Narion System.

Head right from the reception to the Secure Wing. The guard outside will stop you from entering so you can either pay 15350 Credits or persuade him to proceed.

If you choose to persuade him, select the +3 Orange option and then 2 green options to succeed the persuasion check. He will issue you an Access Card Key to unlock the door.

Inside the restricted area, Sean McAfee will stop and inquire how you got into the area. Just lie to him that you are an Infinity LTD representative sent to receive an update and he will direct you to Dr. Lane.

Speak to Dr. Lane: Should you lie or pose as a technician? (optional)

Dr. Kendrick Lane is going to ask you to prove your identity. This is a secure area after all. You will have two ways to fool him to bypass security and evade capture in Starfield.

You can either lie by saying you were sent by Infinity LTD or pose as a security technician to get access to Lane’s computer.

The answers will have no outcome on the outcome but will allow you to avoid getting caught by the security.

If you choose the Security dialogue route, Dr. Lane will leave to check on his patient. Check his computer and you will find he has been working with Infinity LTD on the Neuroamp project.

They were testing the technology on the patients here resulting in them either losing their lives or going into comma. This will reveal what Infinity LTD is doing at the clinic.

If you choose to lie to Dr. Kendrick that you were sent by Infinity LTD to extract more information, he will be frustrated with your visit and reveal he still hasn’t received his authorization into Project Dominion.

He will report that all patients passed except one who is comatose after taking the Internal Neuroamp.

He will also give up the Rothicite Shipment that he received so you can pick it up without getting detected by security.

Retrieve the Rothicite shipment

The Rothicite Shipment will be in a briefcase on the table next to Dr. Lane. If you take the shipment without completing the optional objective: Speak to Dr. Lane, it will alert security so be ready to fight if you haven’t done so.

With the Rothicite in your possession, take your ship and report back to Veena Klara and Masako at the R&D Department in Ryujin Tower.

Hand over the Rothicite to Veena for making the alloy and the evidence incriminating Lucas to Masako. She will then tell you to visit Dalton, he will have an update on the data regarding the mole you provided from the Guilty Parties mission.

The report will conclude your mission The Key Ingredient for Ryujin Industries faction in Starfield.

Starfield – The Key Ingredient mission rewards

Completing The Key Ingredient will reward you with 250 XP, 4000 Credits, 3 Digipicks, and Med Packs in Starfield. They are a little underwhelming considering the high level of the mission but the Digipicks are at least nice to have.