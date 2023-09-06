What Does Jettison Do In Starfield?

If you open your inventory while piloting a ship in Starfield, you are going to find an option named “Jettison” in the bottom HUD.

What does it do? The game, unfortunately, does not explain and you are likely going to take a hefty loss by losing precious items if you use the Jettison feature without knowing what it does.

In this guide, we will talk about what the Jettison is and why it is useful.

What does “Jettison” mean and do in Starfield

In Starfield, jettison is a feature that allows you to get rid of items from your ship. You essentially dump items from your ship into space.

You can only do this while you are controlling your ship and are in space. Also, any items that you jettison into space are lost forever. They cannot be recovered afterward, so be very careful about what you are throwing out.

There are a number of reasons why you might want to jettison items.

You are encumbered (Over-Weighted)

You have a lot of junk

You are carrying any Contraband abroad and want to get rid of them

Get rid of junk and unwanted Items

Your ship does not have an infinite storage box space in Starfield. Hence, you are sooner or later going to run out of carrying capacity. This leads to encumbrance, a returning feature from Elder Scrolls where exceeding your weight-carrying limit slows you down and makes you highly inefficient.

If that is the case in Starfield, you can jettison any junk or unwanted items to free up space. You might be heading to a planet to get rare resources and want extra storage space, for example.

Getting rid of contraband

Some items are tagged as contraband in Starfield and hence, are considered illegal. If you are trying to smuggle contraband into a planet to sell for credits, you will have to bypass the security patrols.

In case you feel that you are going to get caught with contraband on your ship, it is far better to jettison them into space than face jail and hefty fines.

Here is a list of items that are considered Contraband