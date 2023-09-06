How to Scrape Junk in Starfield

Starfield has an inventory system where each item you put inside has a weight value. This weight contributes to how much Oxygen you use and CO2 you make. Chances are there is a lot of junk in your inventory that you will never use. You can scrape junk in Starfield to free up space and lessen your load.

If you do not do this, you will be weighed down. This will further affect your stamina, preventing you from traveling further into space in search of other planets. Thus, you must scrape Junk, which is a challenge in itself.

Scraping and Dismantling Junk in Starfield

Any items you possess that you are not using for crafting is Junk in Starfield. There are exceptions to these items, ranging from Digikeys to quest items. However, the rest of the Misc tab is considered junk and needs to be removed.

However, if you want to scrape these abandoned items, you are out of luck, as Starfield does not allow scrapping junk. Instead, there are other methods to get rid of it. Below are a few methods to remove junk from your Inventory.

1. Sell the Junk items

The most helpful method of scrapping junk in Starfield is by selling it. You can sell them at a reasonable price and get some credits. The price may vary depending on the item itself.

You will find several vendors spread across your territory that will happily purchase these miscellaneous items. Below, we have given a table dedicated to each vendor, along with their location in Starfield:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Vendor Location Jemison Mercantile This vendor is found at New Atlantis near a fountain The Trade Authority You will find this station scattered around different cities on different plants in the galaxies, such as Akila City, The Den, and The Well in New Atlantis Staryards You will find Staryards at the orbit of each planet Vendor locations table in Starfield

Additionally, you can head over to the New Atlantis, which is the first major city you will come to in Starfield. Here, you will find several NPCs who act as vendors and are eager to purchase what you are selling.

2. Drop the Junk items

If you cannot find any vendor looking to buy your junk, then you can drop the load and make space in your inventory. Simply approach any location where it is suitable to drop off your junk and get rid of it.

However, this should be a last resort if you cannot sell these miscellaneous items in Starfield. To drop junk items in Starfield, you can press the controls listed below:

Platform Contols Xbox Press X to drop your junk items PC Press the R-key to drop your junk items Drop controls table in Starfield

Additionally, you can hover over your dropped junk items to place them in your outposts. This will help decorate your outpost in Starfield. Simply hold E to pick the item up and put it on your outposts by pressing E in Starfield.