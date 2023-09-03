Starfield Starborn Walkthrough

Starborn is yet another mission that revolves around the mysterious (and highly rare) artifact in Starfield. You will be given the option to either hand over the artifact to a Stranger or try to escape with it. This mission will deepen the lore around the Artifact and give clues on who the Starborn is.

In this walkthrough, we will show you how to complete the mission and what rewards you get.

How to unlock the Starborn mission

The Starborn mission is a relatively short one that can be unlocked by starting another mission called “All That Money Can Buy” in Starfield.

After going to Neom and starting that mission, simply depart the planet. As you reach space, you will be interrupted by a stranger in a Helix. This will unlock and start the mission of Starborn.

How to complete Starborn in Starfield

Starborn is another mission that has branching paths, so you can complete it in two different ways in Starfield.

Option 1 – Surrender the Artifact to the Stranger

After the mysterious stranger intercepts your ship. He will start a dialogue with you in which he will ask you to hand over the Artifact to him. Furthermore, he will also warn you to not go after the rest of the pieces of the Artifact.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you surrender the Artifact to him you will get your mission rewards after completing it nonetheless. After surrendering the artifact to him, Grav jumps back to the Alpha Centauri system. From there land near the Lodge. After that start a conversation with Noel and tell her about your recent bump-in with the Stranger.

After that simply attend the lodge meeting and allow Constellation to explain the data that was recovered from you. Then you can collect your rewards

Option 2 – Escape with the artifact

Same as before. After the mysterious stranger intercepts your ship. He will start a dialogue with you, in the dialog he will essentially ask you to hand over the Artifact to him. Furthermore, he will also warn you to not go after the rest of the pieces of the Artifact.

If you, however, choose to escape, this will happen. To escape the mysterious stranger, Grav jumps back to the Alpha Centauri system. From there land near the Lodge. After that start a conversation with Noel and tell her about your recent bump-in with the Stranger.

After that simply attend the lodge meeting and allow Constellation to explain the data that was recovered from you. After that, they will start up a conversation with you and draw theories on who the Starborn is.

After the meeting is over, simply Head over to Sarah. There you can share your two cents on who the Starborn is. After that simply add the artifact to the center of the room and Then you can collect your rewards.

Startfield – Starborn mission rewards

This is the following reward that you will receive from the mission Starbon in Starfield.