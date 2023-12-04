Starfield Flight Simulator Location Guide

A Flight Simulator in Starfield is a practice system that tests the player’s starship combat skills. This exam happened early on in the game, and the criterion is to pass at least three stages to get a pass for future endeavors. Here’s everything you need to know about the location of the Flight Simulator.

Where to find the Flight Simulator in Starfield?

Flight Simulator is in the city of New Atlantis in Jemison. To get there, start from the Alpha Centauri system, select the planet Jemison, and choose the MAST district landing site. Go inside the MAST building directly on top of you as you land in New Atlantis.

Here, go straight ahead and turn left to talk to Commander Tuala. He will assign you the UC Vanguard faction quest, Supra Et Ultra, granting you access to the Flight Simulator. Now, step into the elevator right in front of the entrance and to the right of Commander Tuala in Starfield. Here, you can select the Vanguard Pilot Simulator.

On this floor, go slightly towards the right side and find Exam Proctor Samuelson. Talk to him and open the yellow hatched door to enter the simulation machine. You can start the flight exam immediately by interacting with the computer before the pilot room. If you want to check controls, you can sit in the Pilot seat and practice.

The assessment of the Flight Simulator in Starfield contains 6 Tiers, each with increasing difficulty. To pass the exam, you need to pass at least three of these tiers. After completing the quest, talk to Commander Tuala again; he’ll reward you according to the stage you reached in this test. Here’s how the rewards are distributed for each tier.

Tier 3: 7k Credits.

Tier 4: 8k Credits.

Tier 5: 10k Credits.

Tier 6: 20k Credits.