Starfield Jemison Survey Guide

One of the planets in Starfield’s intergalactic map that you can survey is the Jemison. This is the planet that hosts New Atlantis, which is the biggest city in Starfield. You will visit here during the “One Small Step” and “The Old Neighborhood” missions.

Surveying and obtaining information about a planet’s resources, creatures, and weather is important. This will help you to know where you should go to get a specific thing. Also, surveying a planet to 100% will give you a data slate that can be sold for 4000-6000 Credits.

How to 100% survey Jemison in Starfield

You don’t necessarily need to scan all of the Jemison to get 100% of its survey data. Scan a planet for its flora, fauna, animals, plants, inorganic resources, and planet traits.

You will often need to travel from one biome to another to find different species of plants and animals. One thing you can remember is if you extract a plant, it will be included in the scan. Similarly, if you kill an animal, a scan will also have it.

To ease your process, here is a list of all the floras, faunas, and resources that you can find on Starfield planet Jemison:

Jemison Survey Checklist

Every planet has a survey checklist that has survey requirements for different flora, fauna, and resources. Once you complete this Survey Checklist, your survey will be 100% complete, and you will also get 300-500 XP in the game.

To completely scan Jemison in Starfield, you have to first land on its surface and scan the following items to complete the survey:

Fauna Apex Crocodaunt, Apex Parrothawk, Beetle Grazer, Carasnail Scavenger, Flocking Seabat Geophage, Herding Cutterhead Herbivore, Herding Reefwalker Scavenger, Hunting Tuskfrog, and Pack Coralbug Flora Aurora Palm, Boreas Root, Broadleaf Rose, Cliff Laurel, Cold Cave Nettle, Glossy Stickweed, Spiral Creeper, and Tufted Snow Willow Resources Argon, Chlorine, Chlorosilanes, Lead, and Water

All Fauna on Jemison

To find Fauna on Jemison, take out your scanner and look for the following resources in Starfield.

Fauna Specie Biomes Apex Crocodaunt Frozen Mountains, Coniferous Forest Apex Parrothawk Frozen Mountains, Deciduous Forest, Mountains, Coniferous Forest Beetle Grazer Frozen Mountains, Coniferous Forest Carasnail Scavenger Deciduous Forest, Mountains Flocking Seabat Geophage Deciduous Forest, Mountains Herding Cutterhead Herbivore Deciduous Forest, Mountains Herding Reefwalker Scavenger Frozen Mountains, Coniferous Forest Hunting Tuskfrog Deciduous Forest, Mountains Pack Coralbug Deciduous Forest, Mountains

All Flora on Jemison

To find Flora on Jemison, take out your scanner and look for the following resources from the Starfield Survey Checklist.

Flora Species Biomes Aurora Palm Deciduous Forest, Mountains Boreas Root Frozen Mountains, Mountains, Coniferous Forest Broadleaf Rose Mountains, Coniferous Forest Cliff Laurel Frozen Mountains, Deciduous Forest, Mountains, Coniferous Forest Cold Cave Nettle Frozen Mountains, Mountains Glossy Stickweed Deciduous Forest, Mountains Coniferous Forest Spiral Creeper Deciduous Forest, Coniferous Forest Tufted Snow Willow Frozen Mountains, Mountains, Coniferous Forest

How to find all Resources on Jemison in Starfield

Finding resources on a Jemison is a lot easier than finding animals or plants. Here is a list of all the available resources from the Survey Checklist on Jemison with their locations in Starfield.

Resources Location Description Argon Toxic vents “Argon has several uses in Starfield, from the production of graphite, researching dark matter at the Research Laboratory, in lighting, preservatives, or even in cryogenics.” Chlorine Toxic vents “Chlorine is an uncommon inorganic resource found in Starfield that can be used in several crafting outpost structures such as the Pharmaceutical Lab, Tick Turret Mk I, and Laser Turret Mk I..” Chlorosilanes Natural Springs “Chlorosilanes are used for various crafting and research projects such as Resource Extraction I, Optic, and Laser Mods I and II projects.” Lead Natural Springs “Lead is a resource that is used in the majority of gear-crafting and base-building projects.” Water Rock Deposits “Water is one of the fundamental requirements for life, which is used in research projects at the Research Laboratory.”

All Biomes on Jemison

Biomes are important regions of planets that host different communities of plants and animals. In Starfield Jemison, you will find 4 types of Biomes:

Deciduous forest

Coniferous forest

Mountains

Frozen mountains

How to discover Starfield Jemison Traits

Traits are special locations on a planet in Starfield that can be life signs or resources. If your Survey checklist has an exclamation circle on the bottom, it means you need to scan the planet for traits. Not all planets have traits, but that is not true with Jemison. Jemison in Starfield has 3 traits:

Sentient Microbial Colonies: To get this trait in Jemison, you must go to Sentient Microbial Colony locations and scan different Microbial Colonies.

Melted Glacier: Getting this trait is very easy: scan Glacial Remnants.

Ecological Consortium: In the map where it is labeled Ecological Consortium in Jemison, scan the Hives of that location.