Starfield Earth Survey Guide

The lovely home planet, Earth, is also featured in Starfield as a part of the Sol System. However, the Earth survey in Starfield is not what you expect it to be. It is an unhabitable wasteland with only some landmarks depicting human footprints.

This is because Starfield’s calendar is set a hundred years apart from now, and humanity has left Earth due to its inhospitality. No matter how harsh its environment is now, you can still visit your old homeland as there are still some resources you can collect for your adventures. You can survey planet Earth to gather data and sell the data slate for 5,000 Credits.

How to 100% Survey Earth in Starfield

Every planet has resources and sometimes flora and fauna if the weather is habitable. To thoroughly survey a planet, you need to complete a survey checklist that has scanning objectives for you to complete. You have to scan inorganic resources, floras, faunas, and traits of the planets.

Earth Survey Checklist

To completely survey the planet Earth in Starfield, you have to complete the following from the checklist:

Resources Chlorine, Chlorosilanes, Lead, Water, and Mercury Planet Traits Sludge Pools

All Fauna and Flora on Earth

There are no flora or fauna on Earth, and it makes sense as the Earth in Starfield is barren for plants to grow. Players usually find scanning resources, flora, and fauna very annoying as they consume up a staggering amount of their time, and even though when players are near to their completion, there is always either a resource or flora or fauna that will not let them accomplish the 100% survey score in Starfield.

This can become very stressful as players explore every biome of the Planet in search of that particular flora, fauna, or resources that act like a needle in a haystack.

However, this should not be the case for Earth as it will not let the players worry about its Survey checklist. However, you can still acquire and scan 5 types of resources along with 1 planetary trait.

All Earth Resources in Starfield

Having data on a planet’s resources is very crucial. You can use this to your advantage and go to that planet whenever you need that resource.

Also, if there is a unique or rare resource, you can set up a mining post to mine the resource. The planet Earth in Starfield has 5 different resources.

Name Terrain Description Chlorine (Cl) Mountain “Chlorine is an uncommon inorganic resource found in Starfield that can be used in a number of crafting outpost structures such as the Pharmaceutical Lab, Tick Turret Mk I, and Laser Turret Mk I..” Chlorosilanes (SiH3Cl) Mountain “Chlorosilanes are used for a variety of crafting and research projects such as Resource Extraction I, Optic, and Laser Mods I and II projects.” Water (H20) Swamp “Water is one of the fundamental requirements for life used in research projects at the Research Laboratory.” Lead (Pb) Mountain “Lead is a resource that is used in the majority of gear-crafting and base-building projects.” Mercury Mountain “Mercury is an uncommon metal that is used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear as well as in Research Projects.”

How to discover Earth Traits in Starfield

In your Starfield Survey Checklist of Earth, you will find an exclamation mark at the bottom, meaning you must scan the planet for traits. Planet Earth in Starfield has only 1 trait:

Sludge Pools

To get the Pludge Pools traits, you must scan two Iron Meteorites on Unexplored Geographical Features.