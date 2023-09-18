Starfield Pharmaceutical Lab Guide

Pharmaceutical Labs in Starfield are similar to workbenches, except you can craft healing items here to increase your survival rate. These labs can be found in different areas, such as Reliant Medical, on different planets and locations.

In short, you will require this particular lab as it will not only aid you in crafting those Aid items but will provide you with temporary buffs such as movement speed, high jumps, infection treatment, etc. If you cannot find a pharmaceutical lab in Starfield, I have covered you with its locations and use in this guide.

Starfield Pharmaceutical Labs’ locations

Pharmaceutical Labs function to provide you with Healing Items that you can craft with the required materials at these specific labs. I will mention some places to find and install the Lab in Starfield.

At the Lodge (Basement)

The Lodge is where you will come across different workbenches and a Lab in Starfield. You must go to the Alpha Centauri System to get to this location. From there, you can go to the Lodge marker present at Planet Jemison.

After entering the Lodge, you will observe an open door on your right side. Go towards it and follow the stairs to the basement area. You will find the Lab in Starfield directly on your left side as you exit the stairs.

You can now go towards this small stationary lab and use it to craft health aid items like Redamp, Snake Oi, Immobilizer, Injector, etc.

At the Frontier Ship

If you had chosen the Frontier as your starting ship, you would be surprised to find a Pharmaceutical lab in Starfield. Even if you didn’t use it initially, you can access it later to use the lab to craft healing items such as Heal Paste, Red Trench, etc.

New Atlantis

While exploring the New Atlantis, you will encounter places like Reliant Medical and Medbay. If you go inside these places, you can also find an operational Pharmaceutical Lab there.

By adding Ship Modules to your Ship

In Starfield, you can customize your ship to your liking and use different parts to upgrade the old parts. This way, you can also add a workshop module on your ship, adding a Lab to your Starfield ship.

You can use it whenever you are running low on First aid or different Health aid items like infused Bandages, Antibiotics, etc.

By adding one to your Outpost

You can also explore other options, such as installing a Lab in your Outpost in Starfield. It will cost you some resources, but if you manage to build one, it will greatly benefit you and increase your chances of survival.

How to Use the Pharmaceutical Lab in Starfield

You can interact with the Lab to use it in Starfield. However, at the beginning of the game, you will be limited on resources. You will need to find the required ones and then open the lab menu to access the Pharmacology section next.

Moreover, you will also need to build up on certain skills, such as Chemistry, Performance Enhancement, Medical Treatment, etc., to gain access to powerful crafting aid items. These, in turn, will increase your health and performance stats and keep you alive and kicking during those hard battles.

Also, make sure to invest your time in completing different Research Projects, which are also related to your use of the Labs in Starfield. This way, you can reach up to Tier 4 on these skills and craft stronger Health Aid items.

You will gain more options for crafting items when accessing the Pharmaceutical Labs at different locations in the Settled Systems.

Basic available Items in the Pharmaceutical Lab

You can craft the following Basic Items at any Pharmaceutical Labs in Starfield. These will include:

Amp

The Research Tier needed for this item will be the Performance Enhancement (1). You will require materials such as Argon (x2), Toxin (x1), and Metabolic Agent (x1) to craft the Amp in Starfield.

Analgesic Poultice

The Analgesic Poultice crafting required Research Tier is Medical Treatment (2). You will need materials such as Antibiotics (x1), Heal Paste (x1), and Bandages (x1) to craft the Analgesic Poultice.

Antibiotic Paste

The Research Tier needed for Antibiotic paste will be the Medical Treatment (1). You will require materials such as Antibiotics (x1), Heal Paste (x1), and Bandages (x1) to craft the Antibiotic Paste at the lab in Starfield.

Antibiotics

No Research Tier is required for this particular item, as you will get it at the start of the game. You will need materials such as Membrane (x1) and Antimicrobial (x1) to craft it.

Bandages

You will get it at the start of the game. You will need materials such as Membrane (x1) and Antimicrobial (x1) to craft the Bandages at the Starfield Lab.

Boudicca

The Research Tier needed for this item will be the Medical Treatment (2). You will require materials such as Analgesic (x2), Battlestim (x1), and Penicillin (x2) to craft the item known as Boudicca in Starfield.

Heal Paste

No Research Tier is required for this particular item, as you will get it at the start of the game. You will need materials such as Membrane (x1) and Analgesic (x1) to craft the Heal Paste in Starfield.

Immobilizer

You will get it from the lab at the beginning of the Starfield. You will need materials such as Sealant (x1) and Structural (x1) to craft the Immobilizer (Aid Item).

Infused Bandages

The Research Tier needed for this item will be the Medical Treatment (1). You will require materials such as Sedative (x2), Heal Paste (x1), and Bandages (x1) to craft Infused Bandages in Starfield.

Injector

No Research Tier is required for this particular item, as you will get it from the lab at the start of the Starfield. You will need materials such as Metabolic Agent (x1) and Membrane (x1) to craft the Injector.

Panopticon

The Research Tier needed for this item will be the Performance Enhancement (2). You will require four materials, which include Carboxylic Acids (x2), Chlorine (x1), Reconstim (x1), and Infantry Alpha (x1), to craft the Panopticon in Starfield.

Paramour

The Research Tier needed for this item will be the Performance Enhancement (2). You will require three materials, i.e., Hypercatalyst (x2), Synapse Alpha (x1), and Hippolyta (x1), to craft the item known as Paramour.

Penicillin X

You will get it at the initial stages of the game from the Starfield Pharmaceutical Lab. However, you will need materials such as Antimicrobial (x2), Membrane (x1), and Metabolic Agent (x1) to craft Penicillin X in Starfield.

Red Trench

The Research Tier needed for this item will be the Performance Enhancement (1). You will require materials such as CQB-X (x1), Battlestim (x1), and Tetrafluorides (x1) to craft the medical item Red Trench.

Snake Oil

You will need materials such as Sedative (x1), Chlorine (x1), and Metabolic Agent (x2) to craft the Snake Oil in Starfield Lab.