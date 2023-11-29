How To Get Beowulf In Starfield

Beowulf is one of the best lightweight assault rifles in Starfield for mid-range combat. This rifle’s high damage and decent accuracy allow you to deal with enemies effectively. However, obtaining this weapon is not easy; you must reach the required level to get your hands on it.

I will provide all the necessary information if you want to learn more about the Beowulf rifle.

How to get the Beowulf Rifle

To acquire this rifle in Starfield, you must complete various missions during your playthrough until you reach Level 16.

Once you reach this level, you can spend time defeating Crimson Fleet crew members. These will include the likes of Pirate Marauders and Pirate Rover. You will often encounter these guys during some of your sidequests, and some will be found carrying the Beowulf rifle.

Taking out Spacer Scum’s is also a good option, as you might get lucky while killing the right guy and ending up finding the Beowulf rifle. You can find these enemies in places like Abandoned Hangars, Abandoned Fuel Depots, etc.

If you are interested in hunting pirates, then you can also check the Mission Board. This way, you can check the bounty for elite pirates and take your time killing them and finding unique weapons like Beowulf as loot.

However, if you still have difficulty obtaining the Beowulf weapon, you can earn some credits and use the option to purchase it.

Purchasing the Beowulf in Starfield

You will need to have a level higher than 16, and after that, you can visit each of the Trade Authority shops to check for the different versions of Beowulf.

Most of these Trade Authority Vendors are located in different planet areas such as Neon, New Atlantis, Cydonia, Akila City, etc. You can visit each of them and check their inventory. Then, you can spend the required credit to purchase the Beowulf from these NPC vendors.

Similarly, you can also visit the following shops to purchase this specific rifle:

Centaurion Arsenal

Neon Tactical

Rowland Arms

Shepherd’s General Store

UC Exchange

UC Surplus

If you cannot find the Beowulf at any of these shops, rest at a nearby bench and try visiting these vendors again. This way, the vendors will restock new items, and you will get to buy the Beowulf.

Starfield Beowulf Rifle Stats and Mods

In terms of stats, the Beowulf rifle packs quite a punch, and you can find all the details regarding this weapon below:

Weapon Type: Rifle Weapon ID: 0004716C Ammo Type: 7.77mm Caseless Mod Slots: 8/8 Price: 4850 Credits Mass: 2.80 Base Damage: Phys (43) Mag: 30 Fire Rate: 50 Range: 40 Accuracy: 69.1%

If you spend your skills enhancing Beowulf, you can increase its damage, accuracy, and recoil attributes, allowing it to become more deadly. You can observe these stats on the other version of Beowulf you will encounter during your playthrough.

Calibrated Beowulf: Price: 8851 Credits, Level (26)

Price: 8851 Credits, Level (26) Refined Beowulf: Price: 10306 Credits, Level (36)

Price: 10306 Credits, Level (36) Advanced Beowulf: Price: 12124 Credits, Level (46)

Each of these versions of Beowulf will have the same stats as the base Beowulf.

Beowulf Mods

As mentioned earlier, there are a total of 8 mods that can be used with the Beowulf rifle in Starfield. For Mods, you will have many options, as adding these to your weapon will increase different attributes like accuracy, recoil, control, reflex sights, etc.

Barrel Slot:

Long Barrel

Short Barrel

Standard Barrel

Optic Slot

Iron Sights

Medium Scope

Reflex Sight

Short Scope

Muzzle Slot

Compensator

Muzzle Brake

Standard Muzzle

Suppressor

Grip and Stock Slot

Ergonomic Grip

Standard Grip

Tactical Grip

Foregrip with Laser Sight

Magazine Slot

Armor Piercing Rounds

Standard Magazine

Tactical Magazine

Internal Slot

High Velocity

Hair Triggered

High Powered

Burst Fire

Receiver Slot

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Lastly, the Beowulf weapon is a nice choice in terms of weapons if you are aiming towards creating a powerful Gunslinger build in Starfield.