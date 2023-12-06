Best Heavy Armor Sets in Skyrim Ranked [Top 7]

If you want to head straight into the battle and take as much damage as possible without affecting much of your health in Skyrim, then a heavy armor set is for you. These armor sets have a high defense rating, are bulkier in weight, and make the character wearing these sets that much harder to kill. These armor sets are best suited for tank-based classes and build like Warriors or Warlords.

With various heavy armor sets in Skyrim, deciding which is the best for your character or build can be tough. To help you in this regard, we have handpicked 7 of the best heavy armor sets you can wear confidently. It’s also recommended that if you want to equip heavy armor in Skyrim, you should also invest in Heavy Armor Skill.

7. Steel Heavy Armor

How to Get Armor Raing Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Armor Rating 72 52 Easily Available Yes

Steel Armor in Skyrim is perhaps the best starter armor. This heavy armor has a balanced weight and armor rating and can be obtained as quickly as possible. This armor set is also quite capable compared to most others and is easy to complete as a set early in the game for maximum protection. This armor can easily be upgraded as well for better performance.

6. Bonemold Armor Set

How to Get Armor Rating Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Sold by Glover Mallory, Worn by Reavers, full armor worn by Redoran Guards 73 49 Can be upgraded using Bone Meal No

Bonemold Armor is the better version of the Steel Armor. It not only looks haunting but has less weight and more protection. Upgrading this set is far easier than the steel armor as it only requires Bone Meals which are readily available.

5. Falmer Armor

How to Get Armor Raing Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Don’t require a weightless armor perk due to its light weight 65 33 Don’t require a weightless armor perk due to its lightweight Yes

Falmer Armor is the lightest heavy armor in the collection. This set is extremely lightweight but can still block out most of the damage. This means that the users don’t need to spend perk points on the “Weightless Armor Perk.”

4. Azhidal Armor Set

How to Get Armor Raing Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Can be obtained in Kolbjorn Barrow during “Unearthed” quest. 87 59 Increases Enchanting by +10 yes

Azhidal Armor set may take some time and money to unlock; however, if you want to have enchanted armor, this is the best one. It has a high armor rating but is also a little heavier too and increases your enchantments by +10, which can make a lot of difference in certain cases.

3. Dwarven Armor Set

How to Get Armor Raing Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Blacksmiths and General Goods Merchants Random loot in chests Full set in Nchaund-Zel Armoury Helmet, Shield and Boots in Mzinchaleft Gatehouse. Starts to appear around level 12 and 13. 78 75 Unlocks “Breath of Nchuak.” Also gives a 25% bonus to all light and heavy armor once the quest “Unfathomable Depths” is completed Yes

While the Dwarven Armor Set has an armor rating and weight that is almost the same, it is perhaps one of the best ones out there when it comes to benefits. It is a true warrior’s armor set as it not only makes the character unbreakable but also grants a tremendous of bonus to armors by 25% and gives a special shout called “Breath of Nchuak”.

2. Dragonplate Armor

How to Get Armor Raing Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Random Loot in chests from level 40 102 64 High Defense and lighter than Daediric Yes

This armor set is similar to the Daediric armor set. It weighs less than a lot of armor sets, but it compromises a little on the armor rating. This armor set is good for those who are trying to go for a tactical approach rather than withstand every damage they get.

1. Daediric Armor

How to Get Armor Raing Weight Additional Benefits Can be Enchanted? Boss loot drops at level 49 and is Dropped by legendary dragons. Pieces can be bought from Dremora Merchant. 108 81 Maximum Defense. Glows Red. Yes

Keeping last for the best, the Daediric Armor set is the strongest and the heaviest armor set available in the game. This armor brings through the maximum defense and also looks the best out of any other armor set in the game.