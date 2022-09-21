How to Get Dwarven Armor in Skyrim

Dwarven Armor is a heavy armor set in Skyrim that belongs to the lost race of Dwemer. You can find this Armor set at any level and forge it at the Blacksmith Forge after reaching the Smithing level 30 or above.

This guide will give you complete details about finding Dwarven Armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It also talks about the smithing requirements you need to fulfill to forge it at the Blacksmith forge.

Where is the Dwarven Armor located in Skyrim

The method we will use to find the Dwarven Armor set is pretty simple, and you can follow it to find the set even at level 1.

To find the set, firstly, fast travel to the Understone Keep in the city of Markarth. It is located in the far west part of Skyrim. Once inside the area, turn left and follow the path forward.

Here you will find two wizards. You have to speak to Calcelmo about the excavation site. He will ask you to kill Nimhe and let you enter the Excavation site and Dwemer Museum.

Now cross the small bridge next to the area where you find wizards and open the door. Move forward till you see the Nimhe nest.

Taking out Nimhe is not difficult as long as you stay at the entrance and shoot arrows. After taking out Nimhe, continue to travel through the Nchuand-Zel.

After entering the Nchuand-Zel go downstairs and turn left. It would be best to take out all the Falmers and then drop them from the bridge into the water.

Swim to the Nchuand-Zel Armory and enter it. Now head upstairs and turn right to take out more falmers. Moving forward will take you to the room full of Dwarven statues.

On the right side of the statues, you will see a locked door that you can open using lockpicking. This room has all the Dwarven Armor pieces for you to collect.

You can also forge it at the blacksmith forge and buy it from the general goods merchants. It will randomly spawn in loot chests as well during your journey.

Stats

The base stats of the Dwarven Armor sets are given below.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Dwarven Armor 34 45 400 Dwarven Helmet 18 12 200 Dwarven Boots 13 10 85 Dwarven Gauntlets 13 8 85 Dwarven Shield 26 12 225

Smithing level requirements

You must have a Smithing level 30 and a Dwarven Smithing perk to forge this armor set. Once you meet these requirements, you can forge it at the Blacksmith Forge using the following items.

Dwarven Metal Ingot

Leather Strips

Iron Ingot

Steel Ingot

Using the metal Ingots, you can easily upgrade the Dwarven Armor set at the Workbench. The Dwarven Smithing perk will help you double the improvements done by the upgrade.