How To Get Bonemold Armor In Skyrim

Bonemold is a heavy Armor in Skyrim that is made of actual bones, according to Captain Veleth. Other resin materials like Netch leather, Iron ingots, Void Salts, etc., are reinforced with bones to make this armor.
It is a good armor worn by many guards and Ashes in Skyrim. This guide will tell you the best way to get the Bonemold Armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and discuss its stats as well.
To get this armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, firstly, you have to start the Dragonborn Questline and visit the Raven Rock. Once you reach the Raven Rock, continue to move forward through the doorway.
You will reach an open area next to some mountains. Now you have to follow the path forward along the hills. After traveling a little, you will see Ash Spawn.
Now all you have to do is take out the Ask Spawn and ensure Captain Veleth stays alive. After taking out all the Ash Spawn, you will see a guard body.
The dead guard wears the Bonemold Armor set, which you easily loot. That is how you can get the Bonemold Armor for free in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim without any trouble.
Stats
The base stats of the Bonemold Armor sets are given below.
|Armor Piece
|Armor
|Weight
|Value
|Bonemold Armor
|64
|38
|290
|Bonemold Helmet
|34
|4.5
|135
|Bonemold Gauntlets
|24
|3.5
|60
|Bonemold Shield
|35
|8
|95
|Bonemold Boots
|24
|7
|60
How to get an improved Bonemold armor set
If you want an improved version of the Bonemold Armor Set, you must wait until you complete the quest Paid in Full.
Once you have completed this quest, make sure you have Smithing level 20 or above and the Steel Smithing perk. After fulfilling this requirement, you can make this armor set at the Workbench using the following items.
Iron Ingot x1
Void salts x1
Bone Meal x10
Stalhrim x1
Netch Jelly x1
Netch Leather x2