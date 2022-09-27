How to Get Daedric Armor in Skyrim

Daedric armor is arguably the best heavy armor in Skyrim. There are plenty of ways to locate this armor in the game. This guide will help you find and craft the Daedric armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with ease. We will also be taking a look at its stats, smithing requirements, and some cool mods you can install for it.

Daedric armor location in Skyrim

There are multiple ways of finding Daedric Armor in Skyrim. The first method is a very simple one. If you want to pursue this method, you must have the Dragonborn DLC. After that, start by traveling to Solstheim and looking for the Nordic Ruins of Benkongerike.

In this location, you must defeat a boss in a room. After defeating this boss, start looking for a book called ‘Black Book: Untold Legends’. Teleport yourself Apocrypha after reading this book. Once you have gathered all the knowledge from this book, you will be given three options of power from which you must select one.

Select Black Market from the given options. Summon Dremora after activating this power. When Dremora appears, you can buy Daedric Armor from him. You must be at least between level 48-60 to buy Daedric Armor.

Second method to find Daedric Armor in Skyrim is to boost your Conjuration skill to 90. After that, head to College of Winterhold. When you reach, start looking for a man called Phinis Gestor. You’ll find him easily in Hall of Countenance or The Arcanaeum. Talking to this man will start a quest. After completing that short quest, you will receive a Sigil Stone.

Take this Sigil Stone and head to Atronach Forge. Once you’ve placed this stone on the forge, you can start making Daedric Armor.

The last method to acquire Daedric Armor in Skyrim can be lengthy yet the simplest of all the methods we have mentioned. In this method, all you have to do this gather the right ingredients and start crafting the Daedric Armor yourself. These ingredients include iron ingots and leather strips. Buy the maximum amount of these ingredients and you’ll be good to go.

Stats

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value ID Daedric Armor 49 50 3200 0001396B Daedric Boots 18 10 625 0001396A Daedric Gauntlets 18 6 625 0001396C Daedric Helmet 23 15 1600 0001396D Daedric Shield 36 15 1600 0001396E

Smithing requirements

To craft Daedric Armor in Skyrim, you must have the Daedric Smithing perk at level 90 along with the following set of items:

Ebony Ingot

Daedra Heart

Leather Strips

Daedric armor mods

There are different mods for each armor and weapon in Skyrim with each mod bringing a different feature to the table. Below are all the mods for Daedric Armor in Skyrim:

The Daedric Armor SE mod will let the players change the physical appearance of the base Daedric Armor. Changes include a complete redesign of the sword and dagger as well.

The Royal Daedric Armor mod will help the players in replacing the weight and delete hooks of armor through meshes and textures.

Players can craft additional armor with blood glow, default glow, and without glow with the Royal Daedric Standalone 2.7a mod. It can also help you get lite cuirass, gloves, and boots. Also, you can acquire 2 helmets Royal Daedric Plate and Royal Daedric Horned with this mod.

Daedric Stealth Suit is the best mod as the stealth suit can make you invisible.

Daedric Mage Armor is the mage version of the daedric version is exciting as this mod adds additional armor including gloves, boots, and several hoods. We recommend that you use this armor at a higher level. You can craft this mod with a daedric smithing perk at the forge.