In this Rune Factory 5 Shop and Silo Expansions guide, we will tell you each and everything related to all the expansions in Rune Factory 5 and what you will get in return for those expansions. Without any further ado, let us get into it.

Rune Factory 5 Shop and Silo Expansions

Rune Factory 5’s Rigbarth can isn’t limited to how you find it at the start of your adventure. You’re able to expand many of its stores and even your own farm and house.

You can Upgrade Silo for marriage and expand the village shops to unlock the latest items and expanded crafting options. Similarly, you can construct more constructions such as a Monster Barn to increase your revenues.

However, these expansions don’t come for free. All of these expansions have a material, gold and SEED point cost. Some are unbelievably cheap, but others require quite a lot of resource and currency investment.

In this guide, we will cover all of the building, Shop and Silo expansions available in Rune Factory 5. We will also cover their costs and what you will be able to access in return for these expansions.

We have compiled a list of Shop and Silo Expansions in Rune Factory 5 below:

Initially, you’ll only have access to two expansions per building. However, In the latter half of the game, when Ludmila opens her flower shop, you can make a third expansion.

Rigbarth Outpost

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

10,000G

1,000P

50 Stone

75 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: The available area for the second-floor layout of Rigbarth Outpost marginally increases as a result of this expansion.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

1,500P

200 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: The amount of room available on the second level increases as a result of this expansion.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

30,000G

0P

40 Stone

80 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: This expansion adds a double bed to your home and requires the Task Board request Prepare for Marriage

Rigbarth Clinic

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Vaccinations will now be offered at the clinic as a result of this expansion, beginning with vaccinations for Status Ailment, Element Res., and Res. Attack. Simone also adds Cold Medicine, Antidote Potion, and Healing Potion to the inventory for purchasing. Before Simone sells the Rigbarth Clinic, it must be expanded once.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Simone will be able to sell additional vaccinations, such as the Well-Rested Vaccine and the Nutrient Boost Vaccine, as a result of this expansion. She will be able to stock up on Red, Blue, Purple, and Green Grass at her shop.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Simone will be able to expand her vaccination inventory for the final time with this expansion.

Flowerstruck

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Ludmila now sells Wettable Powder, No Rot B, Greenifier+, and Formula C as part of this expansion.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Ludmila now offers more Nutrient goods, such as The Protein, Intelligencer, Vital Gummi, and Heart Drink, as part of this expansion.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Ludmila now offers more developed and ready-to-use flowers as a result of this expansion.

True Strike

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Darroch launches a new upgrade inspection service for your farm implements and other equipment, and Martin begins selling ore, as part of this expansion. They also add new weaponry and agricultural tool upgrades to their arsenal.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: The Tandem Forge is unlocked as part of this expansion, which also completes a mission from the task board and adds more recipes to the game.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Darroch and Martin’s inventory increases once again with this expansion with more endgame gear and agricultural tools.

Lackadaisy

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Elsje now sells Toast, Pickled Turnip, and Apple Jam as part of this expansion. She and Fuuka are also selling two loaves of Crafting Bread now.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: This expansion adds a villager-assisted crafting mode, which can be utilized to make more recipes and accomplish a Task Board request called Co-op Cooking. Lackadaisy’s new menu includes Hot Milk, Sweet Potato, Chocolate Cookies, Rolled Eggs, Shrimp Sashimi, and Cheese Fondue, with the Cooking Bread limit increased to four loaves.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Elsje and Fuuka will be able to offer six loaves of Cooking Bread each day and extend their menu as a result of this expansion.

Serendipity

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Hina will be able to sell fish as a result of this expansion. Heavy Spice, Sour Drop, Mixed Herbs, and Sweet Powder are now available for purchase as well.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: The General Store’s inventory now contains more already-grown veggies such as eggplants, strawberries, pink melons, leeks, and carrots as a result of this expansion.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Misasagi’s inventory will be expanded once again with this expansion, this time to include more veggies.

Crystalabra

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: The Crystalabra now sells Gaia Crystal, Ignis Crystal, Glacies Crystal, Ventus Crystal, Dark Crystal, and Terra Crystal as part of this expansion. New Magic tomes contain spells like Cure and Master Cure, while Rune for weapons acquired later are unlocked.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Lucas and Heinz are selling new things as part of this expansion. These include the following Magical Tomes: Dark Ball, Light Barrier, Medipoison, Mediparalyze, Inferno, and Master Cure. Tornado Swing, Blitz, Thousand Thrusts, Rail Strike, Rapid Move, Gust, and Terra Swing are some of the other Runes. Magic Crystal, Yellow Core, Sapphire, Earth Crystal, and Ruby are among the new gems added to the inventory.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: With this expansion, Heinz boosts his store inventory again, including his slots for the rotating stock.

Sweet Hearth

Expansion No. 1

Cost of Expansion:

8,000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Yuki starts selling garments and increases her bread output from two to four loaves each day as a result of this expansion. Pajamas, a bikini, pop casual, cool casual, cerezo formal, sky formal, snow formal, soldier style, red armor style, heavy armor style, purple wizard, blue wizard, and green wizard are just a few of her wardrobe choices.

Expansion No. 2

Cost of Expansion:

50,000G

2,000P

300 Stone

300 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: The bakery’s daily bread quota increases to six loaves as a result of this expansion.

Expansion No. 3

Cost of Expansion:

75,000G

3,500P

2,500 Stone

4,000 Lumber

Effect of Expansion: Yuki and Rudoph now sell nine loaves of bread every day as a result of this expansion.

Monster Barns

Earth Dragon: Build Monster Barn A

Cost:

100P

30 Stone

50 Lumber

Effect: This improvement is obtained through Ryker’s Task Board task. He will supply the 30 stone and 50 lumber, but you will be responsible for the remaining 100P.

Earth Dragon: Add room to Monster Barn A

Cost:

200P

80 Stone

100 Lumber

Earth Dragon: Build Monster Barn B

Cost:

100P

30 Stone

50 Lumber

Earth Dragon: Add room to Monster Barn B

Cost:

200P

80 Stone

100 Lumber

Fire Dragon: Build Monster Barn A

Cost:

200P

60 Stone

80 Lumber

Ice Dragon: Build Monster Barn A

Cost:

500P

80 Stone

100 Lumber

Wind Dragon: Build Monster Barn A

Cost:

1,000P

150 Stone

2500 Lumber

Housing Renovation Costs

Simple Curtains: 10,000G

Simple Wallpaper: 20,000G

Simple Floor: 50,000G

Wooly Curtains: 10,000G

Wooly Wallpaper: 20,000G

Wooly Floor: 50,000G

Fleecy Curtains: 10,000G

Fleecy Wallpaper: 20,000G

Fleecy Floor: 50,000G

Far East Curtains: 10,000G

Far East Wallpaper: 20,000G

Far East Floor: 50,000G