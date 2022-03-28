Rune Factory 5 offers many bachelors and bachelorettes for the players to romance. Take your romance far enough and you can even marry them! In this Rune Factory 5 guide, we’ll show you how to Marry the fan-favorite bachelorette, Ludmila the Succubus.

How to Raise Ludmila’s Heart Level

In Rune Factory 5, you can woo marriageable candidates by giving them gifts and speaking to them every day. This raises their friendship level which is indicated by the heart in the camp menu.

To raise Ludmila’s heart/friendship level, you’ll need to gift her items she likes every day and talk to her every day. Ludmila has only a few favorite items, which are easy to get. Her favorite items are Rings and Prelude to love.

Rings can be made once you have an accessory license and Prelude to love is a cooking dish. Stock up on these and gift them to her each day after speaking with her.

Another thing you need to keep in mind is her birthday, gifting her a special item on this day boosts your friendship level considerably.

Ludmila’s birthday is on winter 5 and giving her a Four leaf clover on her birthday can give you some extra points.

As you raise your friendship level, you’ll see event icons on the map. Perform these as they are important to raising Ludmila’s friendship and later marrying her

How to Marry Ludmila in Rune Factory 5

Ludmila is one of the six bachelorettes you can marry in Rune Factory 5. On the surface, she’s a cute flower girl selling flowers and their seeds to the player. However, Ludmilla is also a Dream eating succubus.

Ludmilla is a great marriage candidate because of her unique personality but she requires a lot of effort and patience to romance. This is because she’s one of the last marriageable NPCs to get to Rigbarth.

When Ludmilla does arrive, she can be found in Flowerstruck in Rigbarth. You can speak to her in her flower shop, once she is in town. Here you can by flowers from her and have the opportunity to give her gifts and win her over.

Once you are at heart level 7, you can confess to her through the BTW menu. You’ll now be dating Ludmila! While you can date multiple characters in Rune Factory 5, you can only marry one.

The option for marriage will be available soon after you have completed a few tasks. These tasks involve completing at least 3 Normal events of Ludmila, completing the final story Event, met everyone in Town, Get engagement ring, 10 hearts and a double bed.

When you have completed all of these tasks, you’ll get to option purpose and marry Ludmila by giving her the engagement ring.