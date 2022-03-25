Catch a cold in Rune Factory 5 and need to figure out how to cure it? Well cold medicine is your best bet, but where exactly do you find cold medicine? In this guide, we’ll show you where to get cold medicine in Rune Factory 5 by highlighting its exact location.

Where to Get Cold Medicine in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 is a lifestyle game which means that the game will try to mimic life’s ups and downs. For you to survive in life, you need to explore your surroundings to get a better idea of what they have to offer.

So, when you catch a cold, you need some Cold Medicine and in order to find Cold Medicine you need to ask yourself where in town they would keep some. Explore your town and you will find a clinic named Rigbarth Clinic!

However, Rigbarth Clinic won’t have Cold Medicine with them initially; You’ll need to unlock that. To do just that, you will need 8000G, 500P, 50 material stones, and 50 pieces of lumber to upgrade Rigbarth Clinic to its first expansion. You can perform this upgrade at Studio Palmo.

After purchasing the first expansion to the clinic, you will access to Simone’s increased inventory and there you will find cold medicine amongst other additions such as stat boosting vaccines!

The price for cold medicine is 1000G, so you need to make sure that you have enough money for the expansion and the medicine itself.

Crafting Cold Medicine

The Cold medicine can also be crafted at skill level 22 if you have the Cold medicine Chemistry Recipe. The ingredients are Orange Grass and Toyherb. This is a viable alternative to simply buying the medicine at a whooping 1000g on top of the 8000g and material expense on the clinic upgrade