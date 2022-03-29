The new installment in the Rune Factory series is out now, which features 12 characters that you can marry. This guide will go over how to improve your relationship with and marry Martin in Rune Factory 5 and his likes and dislikes.

How to Improve Relationship with Martin in Rune Factory 5

Martin is a passionate boy who is working hard on his blacksmith skills. He spends most of his time developing skills to become a professional blacksmith one day.

Martin is usually near the Rigbarth Outpost, near your Silo apartment. He will be hanging out with Darroch at that location. His home is with Cecil, to the southeast of True Strike. Below are the timings and places where you can visit Martin:

True Strike – 8 am to 9 pm

Martin and Cecil’s Home – 9:10 pm to 7:40 am

Martin’s Likes and Dislikes

Every character has a unique personality and preferences for items they like or dislike. Giving the characters items that they love or are their favorites will increase your Friendship Level with them. Below are some of Martin’s liked and disliked gifts:

Liked Items

Fruit Sandwich

Orichalcum

Ores

Disliked Items

Puffer Fish Sashimi

Mushrooms

Weeds

Stones

Branches

Gifting Martin his favorite items will increase your relationship with the character. You can also gift him his favorite item on his birthday on Autumn 8.

Also, since Martin is interested in blacksmiths, you can increase your friendship with him by maximizing your Mining skills.

How to Marry Martin in Rune Factory 5

Like any other character, you have to go through the character’s romance stories by triggering them. These are romantic events that are needed to be completed before you can confess to the character.

Martin has THREE romance stories that need to be completed before you can go on special dates and confess to him. These are:

Siblings

Martin’s Romance Story Sub-Event #2

A Misunderstanding

After that, you will be able to confess to Martin at Friendship Level 7. He will ask you to meet at Lake Melody at 10 am to respond to your confession. You will now be able to go on three dates and participate in the final confession event where he will say, “I do.”

If this does not happen, you can take him on more dates and give him gifts to increase Friendship Level 10 and try again.

There are also other factors that you need to meet to marry Martin. These are:

Have met everyone in town.

Own a double bed.

Have an engagement ring unlocked.

Have the Friendship Level at 10 hearts.

When these requirements have been completed, the option to Marry marriage option will be available.