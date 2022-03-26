Rune Factory 5 Gift Guide, Best Items To Raise Affection

If you want to date and get married in the virtual world of Rune Factory 5, then you must play your cards right and raise affection the right way. This guide discusses Rune Factory 5 gifts, and we will also be talking about the best items to raise the affection of your favorite character toward you.

How Does the Gifting System in Rune Factory 5 Work?

You can gift multiple items in Rune Factory 5 to your favorite character to raise their affection towards you. Raising affection will eventually lead to triggering dating quests which result in marriage.

There are three kinds of gifts for each character

Best Gifts – These will raise the affection the fastest but are hard to attain

These will raise the affection the fastest but are hard to attain Liked Gifts – These will raise affection at a normal rate but much easier to get

These will raise affection at a normal rate but much easier to get Disliked Gifts – Every character has disliked gifts that will have a negative effect on the affection

Gifting on birthdays will positively affect the affection and is greatly appreciated. In addition, you can learn about every character’s birthday by engaging and dialogue, and once the character talks about their birthday, it is automatically added to the in-game calendar.

To gift, go to inventory and select the item. Then, go near the character and talk to them, and they will appreciate the gift, increasing their affection. Gift the best items once a day. Regifting items the same day won’t have much effect on the affection.

What are the Best Items to Raise Affection in Rune Factory 5

The following information will help you efficiently raise affection with your favorite characters in Rune Factory 5 by highlighting the best gifts for them

Best Gifts for Bachelorettes

Priscilla

Birthday: Spring 27

Best gift: Chocolate cake, Chocolate sponge, Yam of the ages, chocolate cookie

Liked gift: Any kind of feather, hot chocolate, sweet dishes

Disliked gift: Any kind of fish, branch, mushroom

Hated gift: Any dish with squid

Lucy

Birthday: Fall 16

Best gift: Tuna, salmon rice ball, level 4 and level 5 upgraded fishing rods

Liked gift: Any kind of fish and fish dishes, any kind of fruit, milk.

Disliked gift: Spider’s thread, ghost hood

Hated gift: Devil horn, devil blood, crystal skull

Fuuka

Birthday: Summer 29

Best gift: Emerald, Golden salmon, Golden octopus, Marlin tuna

Liked gift: Any glittering item or any kind of fish

Disliked gift: Carrot, green pepper, all pickles dishes

Hated gift: Pickle Mix, onion

Beatrice

Birthday: Winter 14

Best gift: Strawberry milk, Strawberry jam

Liked gift: Apple, Pudding, Fruit sandwich

Disliked gift: Doria, gratin

Hated gift: Hot milk, Hot chocolate, Union stew

Scarlett

Birthday: Summer 18

Best gift: Rockfish stew, tempura, tempura udon

Liked gift: Any kind of rice dish, rice balls, most Japanese dishes

Disliked gift: Union stew, okonomiyaki

Hated gift: Leek

Ludmila

Birthday: Winter 5

Best gift: White Crystal, Emery Flower, Salted Rainbow Trout

Liked gift: Any kind of feather, love scale, prelude to love

Disliked gift: Any kind of fur

Hated gift: crimson fur, wolf fur

Best Gifts for Bachelors

Martin

Birthday: Fall 8

Best gift: Fruit Sandwich, Orihalcon, Dragon Stone

Liked gift: Any kind of fruit and ore

Disliked gifts: Abalone, blowfish, mushroom

Hated gift: Any kind of blowfish dish, grilled abalone

Murakumo

Birthday: Summer 2

Best gift: Power gloves, champion beltm union stew, grilled skipjack

Liked gift: Any kind of Chinese-themed dish, any kind of pizza, big giant’s nail, dango, blue giant’s glove

Disliked gifts: Cake, pancakes, French toast

Hated gift: Anything with chocolate, sweets

Cecil

Birthday: Spring 12

Best gift: Pink melon, fruit sandwich, relax tea

Liked gift: Any kind of fruit, any kind of brooch accessory, mysterious things, crystal skull

Disliked gift: Yogurt, cheese, milk

Hated gift: Hot milk, milk porridge

Ryker

Birthday: Winter 27

Best gift: Croquettes, ice cream

Liked gift: Popcorn, French fries, cool things

Disliked gift: Any kind of curry dish

Hated gift: Ultimate curry, Royal curry

Reinhard

Birthday: Fall 30

Best gift: toast, sandwich jam roll, level 4 and 5 upgrade farming tools

Liked gift: Strawberry seeds, Turnip seeds, failed dish, cold medicine

Disliked gift: Any kind of jewelry, precious stones, and crystals

Hated gift: Any kind of core

Lucas