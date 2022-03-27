Rune Factory 5 Birthdays and Favorite Items List

In Rune Factory 5, gifting is necessary to increase a character’s affection and friendship for you. This Rune Factory 5 guide covers all birthdays and the best items to gift your characters.

Gifting Mechanics in Rune Factory 5

In Rune Factory 5, a character’s affection for you is crucial as it is required to become friends with them. This allows you to learn more about their background and to set off dating events that lead to marriage.

The question is, however, how to win over a character’s affection and make them a friend. The answer can be found in the Rune Factory 5 gifting mechanics.

In Rune Factory 5, you should send gifts to your favorite characters to strengthen your friendship. However, it is not as simple as it appears. Characters in Rune Factory 5, like people in real life, have desires for certain gifts and dislike others.

If you give a character something he dislikes, you will lose some affection, reducing your friendship. You can gift multiple items per day, but gifting the same item twice a day has no effect on the friendship.

If you have both the Loved and Liked items for a character, you can gift them both to strengthen your friendship even more. On the other hand, if you have a neutral item, you can gift it as well. Although it will not improve your friendship, it will provide you with some FP.

Another point worth mentioning is that characters prefer handmade gifts to store-bought gifts, and they increase friendship levels even more. In addition, if you give five handmade items to a single character, you will receive a gift in return.

How to Gift Items in Rune Factory 5

Simply open the menu, select the item you want to gift, and hold it in your hands. Now approach the character to whom you want to gift the item.

When you’re close to the character, press button A to give them the item. This will start a conversation in which the character will make a comment about your gift. Simple as that!

Once you begin talking to characters, you’ll learn about their preferred gifts and birthdays. When you learn a character’s birthday, it is automatically added to the in-game calendar. Gifting a character on their birthday increases friendship more than on other days.

Rune Factory 5 Birthdays and Favorite Items List

To save you the hassle of finding each character’s birthday and loved items in Rune Factory 5, we have compiled a list including all of the information you need.

All characters, including the Bachelors, Bachelorettes, Special Characters, and other NPCs, have been mentioned here.

Rune Factory 5 – Bachelorettes

Beatrice

Location: Lackadaisy, The Blue Moon

Birthday: Winter 14

Loves: Meteor Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Milk, Gold Juice, Mixed Smoothie

Fuuka

Location: Lackadaisy

Birthday: Summer 29

Loves: Golden Salmon, Golden Octopus, Marlin, Emerald

Lucy

Location: Orphas Stone Bridge, Great Tree Plaza, Rigbarth Clinic

Birthday: Fall 16

Loves: Glitter Snapper, Tuna, Salmon Onigiri, Sacred Pole, Famous Pole

Ludmila

Location: Rigbarth Outpost

Birthday: Winter 5

Loves: Emery Flower, Great Emery Flower, White Crystal, Big White Crystal, Salted R. Trout

Priscilla

Location: Great Tree Plaza

Birthday: Spring 27

Loves: Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Chocolate Cookies, Cake, Yam

Scarlett

Location: Rigbarth Outpost

Birthday: Summer 18

Loves: Tempura, Tempura Udon, Tempura Bowl, Golden Octopus Rice, Boiled Rockfish

Rune Factory 5 – Bachelors

Cecil

Location: Rigbarth Outpost

Birthday: Spring 12

Loves: Pink Melon, Relax Tea, Fruit Sandwich, Ammonite

Lucas

Location: The Crystalbra, Great Tree Plaza

Birthday: Spring 1

Loves: Tempura, Fried Udon, Tempura Udon, Curry Udon

Martin

Location: Martin and Cecil’s house, True Strike Smithy

Birthday: Fall 8

Loves: Dragonic Stone, Orichalcum, Fruit Sandwich

Murakumo

Location: The Blue Moon

Birthday: Summer 2

Loves: Power Gloves, Champion Belt, Hero’s Proof, Skipjack, Union Stew

Reinhard

Location: Lackadaisy, The Blue Moon

Birthday: Fall 30

Loves: Farm tools over level 45, Sandwich, Toast, Jam Roll

Ryker

Location: Palmo Studio

Birthday: Winter 27

Loves: Devil Horn, Devil Blood, Mermaid Scales, Ice Cream, Croquettes

Rune Factory 5 – Special Characters

Doug

Location: The Blue Moon

Birthday: Fall 6

Loves: Tempura Bowl

Margaret

Location: The Blue Moon

Birthday: Spring 21

Loves: Prelude to Love, Pineapple Juice

Rune Factory 5 – NPCs

Darroch

Location: True Strike Smithy

Birthday: Summer 13

Loves: Splash Star, Gravity Hammer, Dragonic Stone, Orichalcum, Emerald

Elsje

Location: Lackadaisy

Birthday: Winter 29

Loves: Chocolate Sponge, Chocolate Cake, Cheesecake, Pancakes

Heinz

Location: The Crystalabra, General Store

Birthday: Spring 7

Loves: Crystal Skull

Hina

Location: Great Tree Plaza

Birthday: Winter 16

Loves: Mixed Juice, Mixed Smoothie, Fruit Smoothie, Stew

Julian

Location: Great Tree Plaza

Birthday: Winter 17

Loves: Ultimate Curry, Supreme Curry, Curry Rice, Omelet

Laedia

Location: Rigbarth Outpost, The Crystalabra

Birthday: Summer 26

Loves: Dragon Fang, Dragon Scale, Basilisk Scale, Stone Dragon Scale, Grimoire Scale

Livia

Location: Rigbarth Outpost

Birthday: Spring 16

Loves: Pumpkin Flan, Meteor Pumpkin Flan

Misasagi

Location: General Store

Birthday: Summer 14

Loves: Tempura, Tempura Udon

Palmo

Location: Palmo Studio

Birthday: Spring 9

Loves: Fairy Elixir, Thunderbird Feather, Devil Horn

Randolph

Location: Sweet Hearth, General Store

Birthday: Fall 4

Loves: Curry Bread, Curry Manju, Jam Roll

Simone

Location: Rigbarth Clinic

Birthday: Summer 5

Loves: Invinciroid, Levelizer, Sandwich, Syringe

Terry

Location: General Store, Rigbarth Outpost, Lackadaisy

Birthday: Summer 24

Loves: Star Pendant, Sun Pendant, Field Pendant, Dew Pendant, Earth Pendant

Yuki