Murakumo is a Rune Factory 5 character that you’ll meet early in the game. If you’re charmed with Murakumo’s personality, you’ll almost certainly be able to marry him. In this Rune Factory 5 guide, we will explain to you how you can raise affection with him and marry Murakumo.

How to increase friendship with Murakumo in Rune Factory 5

From the moment you meet him, you will notice that he is an experienced and kind individual. We will give you a few tips which will help you increase your friendship with Murakumo.

Murakumo is a character who is quick to please through cooking, but it may take you a while to find out what you need to start making dumplings. There are many characters to date at the same time but only marry one.

Murakumo Favourite Items

There are certain items that Murakumo likes. So you can use these items in RF5 to impress him. The items are:

Pizza

Seafood Pizza

Dumplings

Dragon Fangs

Big Giant’s Nail

However, there are a few items that Murakumo does not like. These items are Cake, pancakes, and French toast.

So refrain from using these items to impress him and use the items mentioned above to increase your friendship with Murakumo in Rune Factory 5, and as a result, he’ll marry you happily.

How to marry Murakumo in Rune Factory 5

To marry Murakumo, you need to complete a few tasks and requirements that are mentioned below.

Take note that if you complete all three of Murakumo’s usual events, a pink symbol will show on their map icon, indicating that each event has been completed.