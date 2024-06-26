Rock Roast Or Dust – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Rock Roast or Dust is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that takes place at Bedrock Bistro in the Eldin region. In this quest, you will help a chef procure a delicacy item from a lava-infested cave.

In this guide, we will help you start this quest, as it has a couple of prerequisites, and complete it in the easiest manner possible.

Talk to Cooke at Bedrock Bistro

Rock Roast or Dust side quests can be obtained by talking to Cooke (1724, 1573, 0279) at Bedrock Bistro. He is a chef, and apparently, his restaurant has run out of the Marbled Rock Roast.

However, this quest can only be started after completing Yunobo of Goron City and the Meat for Meat side quests.

Bedrock Bistro is near Goronbi Lake in the Eldin Region. It is to the south of Goron City and north of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. The nearest shrine is the Timawak Shrine to the north.

Once you talk to Cook, he will tell you that he needs a Marbled Rock Roast from the nearby cave. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Find the Marbled Rock Roast

You can find a Marbled Rock Roast from the West Restaurant Cave at the end of the cart tracks.

To find the tracks, turn left from the shop and look to your right. You will notice a cart track that has definitely seen better days. Follow the tracks until you reach a small hot spring with a person named Fico.

The Cave is to his right, and now is the right time to equip the Flamebreaker armor to avoid certain death by burning. You should also remove the weapons and shields that can catch on fire, or you will lose them in the cave.

Once inside the West Restaurant Cave (1642, 1742, 0279), turn right to climb a ledge and jump across the lava. You will find a ladder to the right leading to a zonai hydrant.

TIP You can also place the Marbled Rock Roast across the lava bed with the help of Ultrahand ability and then fuse a rocket to your shield to cross the lava.

Pick up the hydrant and take it near the lava. Hit the hydrant to activate it and use it to create lava rocks (throw water on lava). Once you have secured your path to go back, pick up a Marbled Rock Roast and take it back to Cooke in the Bedrock Bistro. Talk to him to complete the Rock Roast or Dust side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Cooke will give you a Seared Gourmet Steak as a reward for helping him continue his restaurant business.