Remnant 2 Void Vessel Facility Dungeon Guide

The Void Vessel Facility is a dungeon located in the world of N’erud that was once used as a laboratory by the Custodian for various experiments in Remnant 2.

This Drzyr-containing domain is now haunted by N’Erud zombies and the Possessed. This intriguing dungeon offers formidable foes and ample challenges in return for its secrets and treasures.

But before we dive deep into what the Void Vessel Facility has to offer we need to know how to access it in Remnant 2.

How to get to the Void Vessel Facility in Remnant 2

The Void Vessel Facility is an extension of the Timeless Horizon in Remnant 2. Considering the procedural generation of the game, you can only find the hidden cave entrance to the Facility if you are exploring the Timeless Horizon.

If you hear a soft alarm going off in the distance, it means that you are near the entrance to the Void Vessel Facility. Follow the sound deeper into the cave and you will find its doorway.

How to complete the Void Vessel Facility in Remnant 2

The Void Vessel Facility is a one-way-loop dungeon in Remnant 2 but with a chance of spawning numerous random events.

Open the first locked door

While venturing into the Void Vessel Facility, you will soon come across a locked door with a hidden armor piece inside. The key, Stasis Pod Glyph, can be found in a room with three large pods at the end of the domain.

You will have to through all of the pods as the key can be in either one. After unlocking the door found near the entrance, you will have access to Space Worker Set.

While exploring the dungeon, a random capsule will have Tightly Wound Coil Ring within it so remember to grab it while you are there.

Open the red locked door

The Red Locked Door is a N’Erud exclusive random event that can take place in Void Vessel Facility in Remnant 2. It can be unlocked by reconnecting power to the door for which you will first need to clear out all the destructibles in the small room right of the glass walls.

Head up the ladder after exiting the vents to the room containing the Rerouting Cable Ring. Before dropping down, shoot the electric container in between the cables through the hole in the wall. The restored power will unlock the door with Blackout Ring inside.

Reach the end of the Stasis Pod Chamber

There is a chance that you spawn the Stasis Pod Chamber while exploring the Void Vessel Facility. This area contains a simple puzzle that you can solve to get the secret Atom Splitter melee weapon.

There is a broken platform at the end of the chamber that blocks your path. You need to wait for the robot arm to get a new platform in front of you. Jump on it and then jump on the next platform on your right to get to the Atom Splitter.

Survive the Flooded Room

Void Vessel Facility in Remnant 2 is a two-story domain but with The Flooded Room Event, a basement becomes part of the map indicating its appearance.

You will have to start the event using the console and platform across to grab all 3 items before the water level rises. The easiest way is to go for the left one, Subterfuge Link Ring, first and collect Insulation Driver Amulet on your way to the top for Generating Band Ring.

You only get a single chance to grab all the items with no way of draining the water without rerolling the world.

Defeat the Fetid Corpse boss

A N’Erud Zombie Aberration hides within Void Vessel Facility in Remnant 2. To coarse him out you will need to enter one of the three vessels found at the top of the facility. This ends with you waking up to a zombie horde with the Fetid Corpse standing in the center.

The fight can be challenging as you will have to not only take on the boss but also deal with the minion N’Erud Zombie hoards. Defeating the Fetid Corpse aberration will drop Transference Mutator with 2-7 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal.

Defeat the W.D.109 boss

Another Aberration entity, W.D.109, can be encountered in Void Vessel Facility through the random event in Remnant 2.

The Robot Grunt Aberration holds the key to unlocking the small locked rooms in the vicinity. He has the ability to activate normal Robot Grunts behind closed doors to attack you while leaving the doors open.

Defeating him will reward you with Transpose Mutator, Excess Coil, and 2-7 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal.