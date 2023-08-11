Remnant 2 Tal Ratha Choices: Kill Him Or Be Eaten?

While playing through the N’Erud(‘s) Soul Sparks storyline in Remnant 2, players get into an interesting fight with Tal Ratha – a world boss – at the end of it. However, before the actual fight begins, you are forced to make one of two strange choices – kill Tal Ratha, or be eaten by him.

Although the choice to be eaten by Tal Ratha may seem suicidal, it is a serious decision to make, but the outcome isn’t what most expect. All in all, regardless of your choice, you end up fighting Tal Ratha – different versions of it at least – and surviving if you’re good at it.

The choice mainly depends upon what kind of rewards you need. That said, it’s best not to jump straight to a choice without having an idea what the outcome may be.

Should you kill Tal Ratha or let him eat you in Remnant 2?

Whether you choose to kill Tal Ratha or let him eat you in Remnant 2, the outcome will pretty much be the same. The only difference between the choices is what variant of boss you fight, and what rewards will you get after defeating it.

In order to figure out which is the best choice when fighting Tal Ratha, you must know both of their outcomes.

What happens if you kill Tal Ratha

If you choose to decline Tal Ratha’s offer of eating you alive, you will have to engage in the boss’s fight and kill him. This fight will be against the normal variant of Tal Ratha, which is a comparatively easier fight than the alternative.

However, the battlefield is comparatively a bit smaller as well, so you might be having some trouble with movement. Nevertheless, if you are victorious and kill Tal Ratha, you receive:

5x Lumenite Crystals

Tome of Knowledge

Spiced Bile

The Spiced Bile is a unique reward exclusive to this choice only, i.e. killing Tal Ratha. This is a crafting material required to craft the Nebula Handgun via McCabe.

What happens if you let Tal Ratha eat you

If you choose to let Tal Ratha eat you rather than kill it, then you’re in for an interesting outcome. Tal Ratha devours you whole, and you end up in a whole new realm inside it.

In this realm, you enter a boss fight with the Tal Ratha (Metaphysical) variant, which is much harder to defeat. However, you do have a wide open space to fight in.

If you defeat the Tal Ratha (Metaphysical) boss, you receive the same rewards as the alternative choice, with the exception of the Acidic Jawbone and the Shining Essence Echo instead of the Spiced Bile.

You must give the Acidic Jawbone to McCabe and he will use it to craft the Gas Giant melee weapon. This is a huge hammer-like weapon with devastating capabilities at close range.

The Shining Essence Echo, on the other hand, offers a choice of its own. You can either give it to the Custodian to craft the Siphon Heart or use it in the Drzyr Replicator to craft the Void Idol.

The former is a relic that allows you to use a portion of your base damage as Lifesteal, while the latter is an amulet that not only increases your Reload Speed but also reduces the ammo required for a reload by half.

What’s the best choice for Tal Ratha?

Whether you need to kill Tal Ratha or get eaten by it in Remnant 2 is a choice that is heavily dependent on the rewards. Each player must make their own choice by reflecting on their playstyle and choosing the appropriate weapon that would suit it best.

However, considering the overall capabilities of the weapons, choosing to Kill Tal Ratha is often the best choice to make in this Remnant 2 boss fight.

This is because the Nebula Handgun works better than the Gas Giant in most situations. Moreover, it also has the potential to fit into many of the Remnant 2 builds out there.

Though the sheer power of the Gas Giant might seem interesting, the Nebula Handgun packs a bigger punch. It has a much higher potential to inflict enemies with Corrosion and for a longer duration of time. It even has a longer range than the Gas Giant, which makes it a far better option to choose.