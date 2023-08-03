Remnant 2 Soul Sparks Location

The Remnant 2 main questline will take you through many worlds with different stories but with a common end goal; to stop the Root. One of these worlds is the N’erud region which appears to be a desolate world that is very very close to total annihilation. As you play through this region, eventually you’ll encounter a mysterious voice that will speak of a canister called the Soul Sparks in Remnant 2.

Soul Sparks contains a thick fluid containing the eggs of the surviving members of the Drzyr race. This cylinder containing this fluid is placed somewhere in the N’Erud biome. The task only sounds difficult but really isn’t if you know what to do. To that end, here is how you can find the Soul Sparks in Remnant 2.

Where to find Soul Sparks in Remnant 2

As you enter N’Erud through the Forgotten Prison, you will hear the sound of a creature locked inside a crystal chamber. This creature will give you the objective to find Soul Sparks. It won’t mention any other details on how or where to find it.

You need to find the Eon Vault while exploring through N’erud. This will appear like a pyramid that will lead you to a subterranean area. But before you can get to it, you will need to complete either the Putrid Domain or the Hatchery dungeon. Doing so will grant you access to an open area where you can find this pyramid structure.

After having received the quest from the creature, make your way to the nearby elevator. It will take you up from where you can enter the mysterious door and reach the Abyssal Rift. Use the elevator found in the Abyssal Rift to take you to the Putrid Domain dungeon. Alternatively, if you have the Hatchery, available in your particular game, you can go through there.

As soon as you completely explore the dungeon and exit by using the mysterious door. You will note that you’re in the open area where you need to find the vault. Here your task must be to find the Pyramidal structure that emits yellow-colored lights from it.

Make your way toward the building and interact with the controller on the right near the entrance. After opening the door, head inside towards the elevator. The chambers inside will be protected heavily by unique doors. The next door will open only when the one in the back closes. Finally, you can walk a few steps straight and pick up the Soul Spark Cylinder from the ground.

Where to Use Soul Sparks in Remnant 2

Once you take the Soul Sparks canister, your next will be to return it to the mysterious figure you met before. This character is called Tal Ratha and he is a boss in the game. You’ll then have a conversation with him that goes over some philosophical themes. Tal Ratha will also present you with a choice. If you reject his offer, a regular boss fight against Tal Ratha will ensue. You will fight him regularly in his chambers and it will be moderately difficult. If you accept his offer, then you’ll be taken to the metaphysical realm where you’ll fight him in his metaphysical form.

The latter form is more challenging but still within manageable levels. Your choice will also affect the rewards you receive and can also affect your journey through the rest of the game. So needless to say, you should take a moment and consider your options.