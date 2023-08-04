How To Get Override Pin In Remnant 2

Much like the Soulsborne genre it is based on, Remnant 2 doesn’t make its gameplay and boss encounters very straightforward. There are a lot of secrets for players to hunt down which can change how a boss fight goes or the rewards they get from it. The Override Pin in Remnant 2 is one of those secret “quest items” that can players can use to change how a boss fight plays out.

Remnant 2 Override Pin location

Override Pin is a special item in Remnant 2 and a required item to get one of the best weapons in the game. It needs to be used before a particular boss fight for this weapon-crafting material to drop. So while technically you can defeat the boss without Override Pin, we would recommend finding it to improve the loot quality.

The Override Pin in Remnant 2 is found on the world of N’Erud, specifically within the Timeless Horizon zone. Explore Timeless Horizon until you spot a large tower. Unlike other dungeon structures in the area, this tower doesn’t have a name so if your minimap still shows your location as Timeless Horizon, you are in the right place.

As you enter the tower, head to the very end and turn right. The first side corridor to your right has an elevator that you need to use. Get on the elevator. As soon as you get to the next floor, players can find a somewhat secret path to your right.

Follow this path and stick to your right and you will find yourself on another elevator. That this elevator up, and from the next short corridor, players need to that the third elevator on their way to Override Pin. This last elevator will take you down, and you will be directly in front of the Override Pin item.

How to use Override Pin in Remnant 2

Now that you have the Override Pin, the fun part begins. The Override Pin is actually used to change the loot dropped by the world boss of N’Erud. So to use Override Pin, you need to have all 3 Seeker’s Keys and unlocked access to Sentinel’s Keep.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Within Sentinel’s Keep, you will have to fight Sha’Hala Spectral Guardian of N’Erud. Before triggering the boss fight, you will come up on a console. There is a slot on the console where you can insert the Override Pin.

Once the Override Pin is inserted, summon Sha’Hala and defeat the boss. Once the boss is defeated, you will get the crafting item Void Cinder. Void Cinder is a required item for crafting the long gun Aphelion.

The weapon comes equipped with the Supernova weapon mod. When used, Supernova hits enemies for 150 Fire damage and causes Burning for 10s to all nearby targets, dealing an increased 350 damage. But that’s not all, the projectile fired by Supernova mod can be further buffed by shooting it with bullets from Aphelion. This makes the explosion even more deadly by increasing damage and explosion radius.

For crafting Aphelion, players need to bring the following items to McCabe in Ward 13: