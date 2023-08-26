How To Get The Soul Link Ring In Remnant 2

There is something very ominous about the Soul Link ring in Remnant 2. It features a gold base with an azure band that draws life from those around it. It also is a testament to Yaesha’s stability

Getting your hands on the Soul Link is not going to be easy. It can only be found in the lush forests of Yaesha, which is part of the returning worlds from the original game, Remnant: From the Ashes.

Much has changed since then. It was once a peaceful world ruled by Pan but the plague of The Root eats it from the inside now.

The Soul Link Ring location in Remnant 2

The Soul Link Ring is found on a random corpse which can be anywhere on Yaesha since it is part of the random loot drops in Remnant 2.

It can spawn anywhere on a skeleton on the ground but it has been spotted in the Kaeula’s Rest and The Twisted Chantry dungeons. In the overworld, it can be discovered in The Forbidden Grove, The Withering Weald, The Nameless Nest, and Endaira’s End areas of Yaesha.

Its exact location cannot be pointed out as not only it is a random drop but also the maps are procedurally generated so you will have to look for it in your world.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Soul Link Ring stats and effects

Any Summons you have on the battlefield get 5 percent lifesteal based on their base damage if you are wearing the Soul Link ring in Remnant 2.

Soul Link Ring makes the summons-build even more desirable with enhanced abilities and sustainability. Engineer Archetype, Summoner Archetype, and Handler Archetype can make the most use of it thanks to their on-field companions.

Even Hunter and Archon Classes have found Soul Link to be an integral component to sustainability builds as it can completely bypass the need for healing.

Put it in combination with weapon mods like Rootlash and Space Crabs making you almost back to full health within a few seconds and the best part is, it is at the expense of your enemy.

Getting Soul Link will require a stroke of luck, as most things in Remnant 2, but it can allow you to fully focus on building damage in your builds. As healing becomes less of a priority, thanks to its effect, you will find Soul Link an excellent contribution to your arsenal.