How To Get The Hyperconductor Amulet In Remnant 2

A bioelectric pylon, Hyperconductor is a skill enhancer Amulet in Remnant 2. This small Xul circuit utilizes bioelectricity to function but its fragility comes with its complexity, miss a single spark and it will cease all operations.

The Hyperconductor looks like a small glass tube with white caps on both ends with small electric conductors inside. It appears quite futuristic and is found in N’Erud, home to an intelligent lifeform. Let’s look into how you can get this amulet.

The Hyperconductor Amulet location in Remnant 2

The Hyperconductor Amulet can be found in a hidden room accessible during The Train Event at Terminus Station of N’Erud in Remnant 2.

Terminus Station Dungeon is a random spawn in N’Erud so if you don’t find it in your world, you will have to reroll N’Erud in Adventure Mode.

Explore the station till you come across the train where a voice will challenge you to survive the waves of enemies for 7 minutes on the moving train to obtain the reward, which is the Footwork Trait.

Enter the train to start The Train Event and survive till you find a cargo with a ladder and containers on its left. Destroy the containers to reveal the secret passageway that you can crawl through to get to the other side. Open the chest in the room to obtain the Hyperconductor Amulet in Remnant 2.

You will also find Atom Smasher melee weapon after completing the event and Decorum Cipher, crafting material for the Pulse Rifle, in the same domain so keep an eye out if you are interested in picking up these weapons as well.

Remnant 2 Hyperconductor Amulet builds

Hyperconductor Amulet is a skill-point enhancer Amulet in Remnant 2. It doubles the Skill Charge and Heavy Weapon Ammo but at the cost of 15% Mod Power Generation and 50% increased Skill Cooldown.

It is a solid choice for the Engineer Archetype with the heavy ammo buff and additional skill charge. The Skill Cooldown will impact the quality of your gameplay but it can be countered with certain Traits and stacking Cooldown Reduction.

It does not see much use out of Engineer Class builds so if you are using this class looking into maximizing your turret damage then Hyperconductor Amulet will be a good fit in your build.