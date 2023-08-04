How To Get Atom Smasher In Remnant 2

Atom Smasher in Remnant 2, is a great weapon for close-ranged battles that you can find inside the Terminus Station dungeon. The Atom Smasher hammer, with its powerful swing, smashes the bond between atoms, which gives high damage to your enemies.

The gigantic hammer-looking weapon has high damage stats and is ideal for your melee build. Want to bring devastation to the enemy attacking you? Here is the complete Atom Smasher guide, that will take you through how you can get this powerful weapon and then use it to ace Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Atom Smasher location

Atom Smasher in Remnant 2 can be found inside the training booth at Terminus station along with Decorum Cipher. However, it is not easy to find this weapon as you first need to make sure that multiple locations have spawned correctly which may require you to reroll the game’s adventure mode again and again.

Terminus Station is located in the N’Erud region, and as you enter it you will encounter waves of different robots and other enemies. Clearing these enemies, keep going straight and you will finally reach an elevator.

This elevator will take you to the facility located at the bottom where you now need to complete the Train event which will be initiated by an AI. Here, in this event, for the next seven minutes, you will encounter a lot of different enemies to complete the event you need to kill them all. A weapon with shock damage works great against shielded enemies here.

After completing the Train event in Terminus Dungeon, you will eventually be at a checkpoint where you will see a bundle of cables. Pass these cables crouching and there’s a ladder to the front. Use this to go to the train’s top, and reaching there you will find a hole. Jump through the hole, and you will finally reach a platform, where you will find Atom Smasher and Decorum Cipher.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Atom Smasher stats and mods

Atom Smasher in Remnant 2, comes with a unique weapon mod, that cannot be removed and used anywhere else. The “Accelerator” mod it has, is great for melee attacks and gives 10% increased speed to all the melee attacks when it is activated for the next five seconds. Here are some important Atom Smasher stats;

Damage 72 Crit Hit Chance 5% Weak Spot Damage 95% Stagger Modifier 11%

The damage stats of Atom Smasher are already great without any upgrades. However, you can upgrade these stats to the max of level 20, which requires you to gather Iron and Scraps.