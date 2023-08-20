Although you can choose to go solo in Remnant 2, things are always fun when done with friends. If you want to support your friends with buffs and boosts then this Alchemist Build in Remnant 2 is just for you.

Alchemist is a support archetype and can provide himself and the team with buffs and temporary boosts. Although temporary, the effects are going to be ever-lasting, winning fights that otherwise wouldn’t have been won.

If you don’t want to miss your chance on being a good support who also happens to be an unkillable tank, then be sure to follow along with our build guide.

Remnant 2 Spirited Artificer Alchemist Build

It is evident from the name of this build that the Alchemist is going to be in the spotlight and thus serve as the primary archetype. As we know that a singular archetype with no supporting items is not going to get you far in the story which is why we have got to pick items that are the best of the best. Let’s look at what we are dealing with here.

Archetypes

The archetypes for the best Alchemist Build in Remnant 2 are going to be as follows:

Primary Archetype: Alchemist – Spirited (Prime Perk)

Secondary Archetype: Engineer

The Alchemist Archetype is all about helping your teammates and yourself with the powerful buffs that enhance your combat abilities. As the build we are covering today is the best Alchemist Build in Remnant 2, it only makes sense to put the Alchemist as our primary archetype.

We are going to be running the archetype with Spirited as the prime perk. Since the archetype is based on the buffs so what would be better to have 3 extra buffs active? That is exactly what the Spirited Perk does. It will allow you to have three extra concoctions buffs active at a given moment.

Paired up with the Liquid Courage perk, the buffs and the damage you deal are going to give you 25% more effective results. The main idea behind the build is to have tons of buffs helping you deal insane amounts of damage to your enemies.

For our secondary skill, we can switch between all three based on personal preferences but our choice would be the Elixir of Life. It is a skill that allows you to create a vapor cloud. Any ally that is in close proximity to the cloud, will gain 5 health per second. If they get downed and their health gets a full bar, they will also be revived.

For the Concoctions, you can go with the following:

Mudtooth’s Tonic: Increases your max health by 25.

Increases your max health by 25. Bark Extract: Gives you an additional 30 armor.

Gives you an additional 30 armor. Dark Cider: Bumps up your health, stamina, and movement speed by 6.66%.

Combining the Alchemist with another one of the best support archetypes – Engineer. The engineer class on its own is a force to be reckoned with but once you combine it with Alchemist, the mix becomes even deadlier.

The main reason for the Engineer is to have the turrets as our support. Covering our backs. Make sure to pick the Vulcan because of its high damage output and decent range. Since these turrets are also considered an ally in Remnant 2, the buffs apply to them as well.

Another plus of picking Engineer is because of the Fortify Trait. This is going to make your armor 50% more effective. By the time you are done with this build, we should have 80% damage reduction. Which is the max you can get in Remnant 2.

Weapons

This build comes with flexibility when it comes to the choice of weapons. Since you are mainly the support for your team and your main focus should be to help your allies. Part of helping your allies is to pull your own weight as well to some extent.

That is why you need to have a reasonable selection of weapons. The Long Gun and the Secondary weapon choice have been left completely up to the player. Pick a weapon you are comfortable with.

Melee Weapon

World’s Edge – Horizon Strike (Mod) and Shield Breaker (Mutator)

Although the choice of weapon for this build has been left completely open-ended, there is one weapon that is a must-have for this build and that is the World’s Edge sword. That is because of the Sheild Breaker Mutator.

Every time you do a melee attack, you are going to gain a shield equivalent to 3.8% of your max health. This is going to give you an added layer of protection and the more you hit an enemy, the more protected you are.

Traits

You need to be able to carry all the weight around without having to stop for stamina every couple of seconds. That is why you will need to upgrade your Endurance to the max level. Vigor is also going to be of great help because of the extra health.

Lastly, since you are running the Alchemist Archetype, you should always go with its specific archetype – Potency. Once you have it fully upgraded, all of your consumables will now be active for twice as long as before.

Relic

We are going to go with the Void Heart relic. This build is all about survivability and tankiness. Good support is only useful until they are alive. Dead support is of use to no one. Taking care of yourself is just as crucial as taking care of your allies.

The Void Heart is going to give you an instant damage reduction of 40% over a couple of seconds and as soon as it runs out, you are going to gain 100% of your health back in less than a second. You aren’t going to die any time soon if you are using this relic.

Jewelry

Amulet

Navigator’s Pendant: Gives you an additional 20 health and stamina. It will also bring down armor encumbrance by 10, making it slightly easier to maneuver.

Rings

The choice of ring is going to be as follows:

Rerouting Cable: Every time you spend 25 Stamina, you are going to get a shield of 5% of your max health. You can stack it up a couple of times.

Every time you spend 25 Stamina, you are going to get a shield of 5% of your max health. You can stack it up a couple of times. Generating Band: This will give you an additional 3% health while your shield is active. Works in combination with the Rerouting Cable.

This will give you an additional 3% health while your shield is active. Works in combination with the Rerouting Cable. Ring of Robust: Grants you additional 10 health and 15 armor.

Grants you additional 10 health and 15 armor. Fae Protector Signet: Gives you 10 more health and stamina on top of your existing limit. Also brings down the armor encumbrance by 5.

Armor

Having good armor that you can trust is crucial in a battle. If you trust your armor that it can take a hit, you won’t be hesitating when approaching an enemy. On the contrary, armor that does not go with the overall dynamic of your build won’t do you any good.

Exactly for that reason, we have decided to go with the Leto Mark II Armor set. This is a heavy armor that might weigh you down by a lot but the protection it offers is unmatched. It can take hits like nothing happened and also offers a great deal of protection against all types of status effects.