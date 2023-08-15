Remnant 2 Status Effects And Their Cures

In video games, a status effect is a condition that affects your character’s stats temporarily. And this effect takes place either when you hit an enemy, or get hit by one. What it does is it decreases your stats for the time being. Being an RPG game, Remnant 2 also includes status effects in it.

This broadens the experiences while plain the game and makes fights more challenging and fun. You’ll need to find cures to remove these status effects and get back to your healthy self in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Status Effects explained

In the world of Remnant 2, there are a total of 7 different status effects. Each one affects your stats temporarily. Each one is slightly different from another and will affect your characters in various ways. You can use certain items to counter these and “cure” yourself of these status effects.

Cures come especially in handy when dealing with tough enemies or bosses that can inflict status effects. You can pop a cure and get back to fighting without much penalty. Otherwise, it can be a very bad day for your character.

Status Effects Cures Bleeding Damages over time and cuts healing in half for 20 secs Bandages Burning Damages over time and can stack 3 times for 10 secs Mudrubs Corroded Decreases armor and increases damage taken Antidote Overloaded Incoming attacks cause an explosion and increases damage taken Etheral Orb Root rot Decreases overall movement speed Oilskin Balm Cursed Reduces health over time by two units Purified salve Suppressed Denied skill and perk usage Timeworm unguent Statuses, effects, and their cures in Remnant 2

How to get status effects cures in Remnant 2

Status Effect cures are easily found items as you play the game. The best way to get them is at Ward 13 which is the hub you’ll find the majority of your merchants at. Talk to a vendor named, Dr. Norah. She sells a variety of medicine and ointments for your adventure and travels. She will have many status-effect cures in her inventory for sale. Simply buy some and stock up.

The other way to get status effect cures in the game is by looting. You can find different status effect cures in chests. You may also receive drops from some enemies. Alternatively, you can break everything you see and hope to find some inside.