How To Get Void Heart In Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, Void Heart is a relic that is not just important for boosting your defense but plays a role in unlocking an archetype. You need to get to a particular area, Alepsis-Taura, to find this relic. But going there is not as simple as it sounds.

If you are unaware of Void Heart’s whereabouts, seek help from our guide.

Void Heart relic location in Remnant 2

You must play Campaign or Adventure mode in N’Erud Regio when you start the journey. After getting to N’Erud, start your way from the Seeker’s Rest and continue until you reach the Sentinels’ Keep. Head inside the Sentinel’s Keep and find your way to the top outside the Ascension Spire.

At the start of the tower, you will meet an NPC named Custodian. He will tell you everything about what you need to do next. After acquiring information, you must defeat a boss named Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian in Remnant 2. Don’t use the Override Pin item while fighting him.

After you have defeated the boss in Sentinel’s Keep, visit the Custodian in the Ascension Spire. Now, you have to wait for 24 hours in real life. However, you can beat this system by changing the time on your PC but don’t forget that you have to stay exactly where you are and don’t close the game while you do this.

This method also works for you if you play Remnant 2 on consoles. After your wait, you will unlock the Alepsis Taura Region in N’Erud. Now you must get there, walk straight, and pick the Void Heart.

Void Heart uses, effects, and builds

Void Heart is an essential item and has several uses in Remnant 2. As we hinted earlier, it is necessary for unlocking an Archetype. The Archon is the class it will help unlock.

It also makes the Support Healer Build in Remnant 2. The Void Heart will reduce the upcoming enemy attack damage by 50%. The effect will last for the duration of 4s.