How To Get The Band Band Ring In Remnant 2

Being downed while everyone else is having fun sucks. All you want at that moment is for someone to quickly revive you so you can get back in on the action. There is a ring in Remnant 2 which makes the process much faster and we call it the Band Band.

The Band Band Ring gives your character the ability to revive someone, or someone else revive you within a shorter span of time as normal. That is not all. You will not have 100% more health and movement speed while being downed. This is the power of Band Band and we going to look at how we can find it.

The Band Band ring location in Remnant 2

If you happen to be stumbling around in Endaira’s End in Yaesha, you can find the Band Band Ring in Remnant 2. In the area, most probably near the edge, you are going to come across a beautiful open space with a waterfall and spiral building with stairs.

If the area doesn’t appear for you, you can always reroll the map in adventure mode. If the area does spawn for you then you can proceed further.

Another thing to keep in mind is that it is not a one-man job. You absolutely need to have two people in order to get the ring.

Locating the Music Book

Once you are clear on that, look for a slight drop near the waterfall. You should find a hidden room with a table. On the table will be a book. Interact with it and you will have two pages.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

One with a picture of the queen and musical notes. Another page with a picture of a ship and musical notes along with it. For the Band Band Ring, you are going to have to go with the latter.

There should be two rows of musical notes, one for you and one for your friend. Memorize the order.

Playing the Music on the Tower

Now go back to the spiral tower. You will see that there are small openings in the wall to look inside the tower, and all around it. Inside each opening, will be a note carved on the ground.

Remember the notes from the books and now you and your friend need to stand on the notes in the same order as the book, simultaneously.

As soon as you set on the note, a tone will be played. Once you are done with all the notes a green light will glow within the tower, marking the end of the charade.

Look behind the tower in the open space, a small pillar should have appeared from the ground. On top of the pillar would be the Band Band Ring.

Remnant 2 Band Band Ring Builds

More health while downed, faster revival time and time to revive someone else, and more downed health. If the Band Band Ring doesn’t scream Medic Build, we don’t know what does.

This Ring is the dream of every medic because, during a situation where you are downed or someone else is dowed while you are surrounded by tons of enemies, a faster revival time is like a blessing in disguise.

In that tricky moment, you are going to need all the extra health to stay alive for a tiny bit longer so your comrades can come and save you from an untimely death.

It can also work great with a Handler Build because of how your dog can revive you when you are downed. The Band Band ring is the kind of ring that goes with pretty much every kind of build because of how much it has to offer. If you want, you can check out some other great rings in Remnant 2 too.